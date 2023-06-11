Danville School To Tackle Several Improvement Projects
Danville School officials approved several facility projects for this summer while discussing a summer pause to the ongoing work of the building committee.

The Danville School Board OdK’ a proposal to upgrade all the school’s fluorescent lighting. The project was motivated by the state’s restriction on the sale of fluorescent tubes starting next year. The board approved the expense of $114,180 from its unrestricted reserved to install the new LED fixtures.

