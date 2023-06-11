Danville School To Tackle Several Improvement Projects

Danville School officials approved several facility projects for this summer while discussing a summer pause to the ongoing work of the building committee.
The Danville School Board OdK’ a proposal to upgrade all the school’s fluorescent lighting. The project was motivated by the state’s restriction on the sale of fluorescent tubes starting next year. The board approved the expense of $114,180 from its unrestricted reserved to install the new LED fixtures.
“I think we should do this,” advocated Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker as he outlined the bid and scope of work. Tucker noted that new fixtures will lower the school’s electricity consumption and he was working with Efficiency Vermont on a potential incentive agreement that may result in a reimbursement of some of the project cost, although he was uncertain how much that might be.
The board noted that the lighting was one of the priorities listed by School Facilities Manager Shawn McNamara. Lighting had also been discussed as a short-term priority by the School Building Committee.
The board also approved spending $21,660 for library upgrades. The project included the acquisition of new temporary partition walls, which will provide better space separation allowing the library to host multiple classes, as well as new shelving to replace some deteriorating stacks, and movable seating and storage options.
School Librarian Lydia Pitkin advocated for the funding request and described some concerns that needed to be fixed.
“I’ve had mornings where I’ve come in and entire shelves have fallen in the night and all the books are on the floor, so I do feel there’s some level of urgency to it,” said Pitkin.
School Board Chairman Clayton Cargill acknowledged some of the issues had been around for years, and said the school needs to be creative in looking for solutions to underlying problems, like lack of space, at the school. The library work would be funded by an existing endowment fund.
The board also approved $14,081 for field maintenance and following an executive session they also approved over $10,000 for a school security project.
During the meeting the board, school administrators and Tucker also discussed the need for a larger HVAC project to replace air handlers and energy recovery units and install a heating control system, all of which are considered the school’s top priority, but tabled the discussion until Tucker had received back proposals, bids, and prepared a recommendation for a funding mechanism.
The cost of this project could be substantial, suggested Tucker, noting that an estimate several years ago for an HVAC reconfiguration and upgrade was about $700,000. The project being currently discussed is to simply repair or replace equipment as it is now, but the costs are still expected to be high.
“You need to go to the community and ask the community for permission to borrow the money to do that,” said Tucker, who urged the board not to put a project of that size as a line item into a single year’s budget.
Tucker briefly outlined the bond vote options, such as waiting until next Town Meeting or scheduling one sooner. Some of that will depend on when the school can get proposals, bids, and find a contractor with availability to do the work.
Board member Molly Gleason wondered if it might be prudent to wait and see if the state legislature will reconstitute a program to help fund school construction.
“If you can tell me what the state plan is going to be for funding school construction – I could answer that question but they don’t know,” said Tucker. The board discussed how the project needed to be completed sooner rather than later.
While the board advanced these several facility improvement projects they also discussed pausing the work of the building committee after its next meeting later this month for the summer. Clayton raised the subject while noting the board had just approved projects to address some concerns within the school and that there may be some action at the state level for facility assistance, especially as it pertains to expanding preK offerings.
Cargill also noted that the building committee work had involved school staff, like the principals and McManus, who were all their unpaid.
Board member Tim Sanborn indicated he was in favor of a pause but said work still needed to advance on the school’s 5-year strategic plan.
Building Committee member Eric Hewitt said he was OK with a pause as well, but urged the board to not wait state officials unveiled any potential funding plan. “Because fortune favors the prepared,” said Hewitt, noting that should a state funding program be launched there would be a “gold rush” for the limited dollars and Danville would be in a better position if it advances it planning for the facility work.
Other Business
The school board also heard a presentation from departing board student representative Thomas Edgar, the school valedictorian who has served on the board since the beginning of his junior year.
Edgar’s senior project was to reinvision the student representative position and develop materials to better support the next rep and the board.
Edgar explained he was trying to give the student representative position “more organization and structure” recalling how when he joined the board it was unclear what his position entailed. He unveiled a detailed job description, evaluation rubric, student report template and other materials to help his successor.
The board commended him for his work and time on the board. They also urged him to make sure he put his name on all the documents he prepared, because those were the type of valuable resources that tend to get shared from district to district and he should be recognized for his work.
