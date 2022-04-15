Following spring break, Danville School students and staff will return to an Arts Festival almost three years in the making.
Street artist, educator and activist Chinon Maria will be serving as the school’s artist-in-residence for two weeks, working with students of all ages to create a giant mural that will hang permanently on the outside wall of the gym.
Maria, born and raised in Vermont, is perhaps most well-known for her large-scale public art murals that live at the site of the former World Trade Center in Manhattan.
“Her work was first shared with me in an art class, just as ‘you gotta check out my super talented cousin!’” wrote Abigail Bartell, middle and high school art teacher at Danville School, in an email. “I knew as soon as I saw her mural work that she would be perfect for an Arts Festival project. The fact that she’s also an art educator and loves working with kids was a huge bonus.”
According to Bartell, the mural Maria creates with students will be made up of nine four-foot by eight-foot panels, hung so students can easily see the parts they painted.
“The design incorporates our guiding school-wide principles of PRIDE (Polite, Responsible, Inclusive, Determine, Engaged) with Vermont-themed images like red clover, the hermit thrush, farms, cows, important mountains like Camel’s Hump, Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor, maple leaves and, of course, our new bear logo,” Bartell said.
The mural will be painted in a variety of bright, fun, and engaging colors with donated paint from Sherwin Williams in St. Johnsbury.
On Friday, May 6, the school and PTG will be hosting a by-donation community “taco dinner” night from 5 to 7 p.m. to unveil the mural as well as show off Senior Project presentations. According to Bartell, two Danville students will likely be playing live music along with recordings donated by Abenaki singer/songwriter Bryan Blanchette, who wanted to be able to perform in person but had a prior commitment.
“Art brings communities together and, for a variety of reasons (COVID-19, the mascot debate, the world in general), Danville needs that,” Bartell said. “The mural will give our entire student body the opportunity to make something beautiful and meaningful together, and the Friday night festivities will allow parents, families, friends and townspeople to celebrate.”
In preparation for Maria’s arrival on April 25, Bartell and elementary art teacher Lian Brehm have been showing videos introducing both Maria’s work and public art in general to all their classes in order for students to think of questions to ask their upcoming artist-in-residence.
For the first week, high schoolers will be preparing the panels for painting by transferring the designs, while elementary students will be working directly with Maria on smaller projects about public art. For the second week, all students will be working to paint the mural.
“We are so happy to finally be able to bring Chinon Maria and this public art project to fruition at Danville School,” said Bartell. “A lot of people have worked really hard to make it happen, and I know the mural will be wonderful, and the community celebration is just what we need. Chinon is a creative force, a lovely human, and has been a joy to work with!”
“We’re grateful to Daniel at Sherwin Williams for their paint donation, to the Danville staff for their patience and understanding with scheduling, to [co-Principals] Dave Schilling and Sarah Welch for always supporting the Art Department and Arts at Danville School, to the PTG for all their hard work in putting on the taco dinner, and of course Chinon Maria!” she said.
