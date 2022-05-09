On Friday evening, Danville students of all ages stared in awe at their school’s recently-unveiled new mural, now permanently located just to the right of the school’s entrance.
The mural was designed by famed street artist and native Vermonter, Chinon “Chichi” Maria and painted over the past two weeks by all members of the school community with Maria’s support. Big, colorful letters spell out “PRIDE,” the school’s guiding principals — polite, responsible, inclusive, determined, engaged — while other panels display community symbols including red clover (the state flower), cows, barns, important mountains, maple leaves, and different school subjects.
“The mural is a school climate game-changer for us,” said Danville School Middle and High School Principal David Schilling. “It really demonstrates who we are and where our future is … from the second people pull up to the school, it communicates volumes.”
Maria was invited to the school as part of a years-in-the-making Arts Festival, which culminated in a community night on Friday evening where students pointed out to their parents which sections of the giant 36-foot by eight-foot mural they painted.
“I’m so proud of all of the students,” Maria said. “They all worked so collaboratively together and I really hope they feel a lot of pride in the mural.”
Maria explained that if the mural had only been painted by one person, it would have taken around 500 hours to complete. Instead, students worked together to finish in two weeks.
“This really goes to show what we can accomplish when we work together as a community,” she said.
“This week was wild in the classrooms,” said Abigail Bartell, middle and high school art teacher. “We had paint everywhere. Everyone painted, from Pre-K students who could barely see over the table to high school students who projected the designs and meticulously painted the barn. It was really so awesome that anyone could walk into the classroom and be given a project.”
“I love this community, and it’s so nice to have something visual to represent that,” said Bartell.
“I want to thank all the students for their willingness to try something new,” she added. “And for all my colleagues who let us disrupt their schedules, to our Co-Principals Dave and Sarah [Welch], to Daniel at Sherwin Williams for donating paint and to our wonderful elementary art teacher Lian Brehm — I literally couldn’t have done this without her.”
Maria herself gave a big thank you to the school.
“I was honored to be asked here and it’s been a pleasure meeting all of the students,” she said. “My only regret is not staying longer.”
