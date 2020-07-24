DANVILLE — Residents will be asked to participate in a virtual vote possibly as soon as Aug. 4th to give the Danville School District authority to borrow between $400,000 and $550,000 - to install an urgently needed ventilation system at the PreK-12 school.
The lower cost would be for what’s called a “Tier 1” project, which addresses the most critical areas, or $550,000 for the whole project.
A special school board meeting was held this week to discuss how to get the borrowing request before voters quickly, and via a virtual vote.
At the outset of the meeting, Danville School Board Chairman Bruce Melendy referenced an email sent in recent days by Danville School Principal David Schilling regarding the need to act quickly to address air quality for the health and safety of the school’s students and employees.
Schilling wrote “As many of you have been aware, I started having concerns about Danville’s ventilation system this past fall, based on what I observed around the building. This led to a series of assessments during the winter, initial evaluation of the system as part of the larger facilities project, and a comprehensive assessment this spring/summer.”
Schilling told staff that “the process will unfold in a few stages,” and the priorities for the work are safety in the immediate term, temperature control in the short term, and sustainability in the long term.
This sentence was underlined: “Nobody will be expected to teach/work in an improperly ventilated space.”
“Permanent and immediate repairs to the ventilation system will be necessary to maintain temperature control and energy recovery once the weather starts getting colder this fall,” Schilling wrote.
Box fans for ventilation help are likely to be used in windows for the start of school, and Schilling noted the project is time-sensitive, and would have to be in place before cold weather settles in.
To the sustainability priority, Schilling wrote, “In many cases, investing money in the existing ventilation system is throwing good money at bad equipment. The board will discuss a longer-term replacement strategy (Wednesday) night to ensure that the work is financially responsible.”
Schilling said on Thursday, “It’s unfortunate that it seems like the system was modified to the extent of homemade filters, but this isn’t always an uncommon scenario in school buildings. It’s also unfortunate that the past solution to temperature issues seemed to be shutting down the whole system over the winter, leading to a lack of air circulation in the interior rooms.”
Melendy said the board has set a second special meeting to discuss the matter further this coming Thursday, July 30 at 6 p.m. “The reason we need to move fast on this is for the safety of all who are in the building such as our students and staff,” said Melendy on Friday. “Obviously with COVID-19, the school may not be fully staffed or fully attended by the students, but it is something that needs to be done sooner than later.”
Reports From Experts
Information about the ventilation system’s condition and projected needs were provided to the board in two recent reports from Richard Deane of Truex Cullins Architecture firm in Burlington, which conducted a facilities analysis of the Danville School this year, and from David Anderson of Pearson & Associates, a division of Dubois & King.
Pearson & Associates visited Danville School “to review existing HVAC equipment” and made recommendations “to meet CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines” and other code-required ventilation rates, according to a 7-page report shared this week.
“All of the existing energy recovery ventilation units (ERU’s) located on the roof of the school have failed or are near failure,” wrote Anderson. “Those that continue to operate are in poor shape and near the end of their service life.”
According to the report, the rooftop units “were installed during the 1989 renovation to the school complex, now more than 30 years ago.”
The typical life expectancy for the units is half that amount of time, noted Anderson.
Anderson said the interior of the units are dirty and “they do not appear to have been cleaned or maintained over time,” and outside air filters “are just a wire mesh screen” and some “appear to be homemade.” He noted that a minimum standard filter should have been in place.
Some controls have been disconnected, and there were other issues noted in the system’s poor condition.
Recommended are ERUs with LP gas heat or hot water coil heat, the report concludes, noting that the other option, a dedicated outdoor air system, with heat recovery and heat pump, “is about twice the cost of the ERU options.”
CCSU Superintendent Weighs In
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker on Friday said, “We are considering asking the voters to approve short-term borrowing to address this work in one of two ways - commit to re-doing the entire system at an estimated cost of $703K or just part of the system now at $575K,” explained Tucker. “The smaller commitment will address interior space ventilation, but would also require spending some money to retrofit other parts of the system; these retrofits would be wasted in a sense once we go to finishing the full system. We have some capital reserves and other unrestricted endowment money available to apply to these projects. To fully fund them, we would need to borrow approximately $400K for the partial rebuild, or $550K for the full project.”
Tucker said, “Two things are important for residents to consider when thinking about what is clearly a lot of money. First, we need good ventilation in the building, especially now with COVID-19 and the pending reopening of the school. Second, parts of the current system are well beyond their useful life if they are working, and other parts simply do not work at all.”
No Time For Bond Vote - A Virtual Vote Planned
There is money across a handful of unrestricted endowment funds available for capital projects, but all told that amounts to about $130,000 estimated Michael Concessi, CCSU’s new Director of Finance and Operation on the Zoom call Wednesday. Those funds will allow the district to borrow less for the project.
The district is expecting a small state grant to help, too, but does not anticipate more than $25,000, Schilling reported this week.
Tucker “… explained that the Board has the authority to warn a public meeting and a public vote (not a bond vote) on a proposal to give the Board short-term borrowing authority for a school ventilation project loan limited to no more than 5 years (maximum provided by law).”
Estimates for tax rate impacts based on different bomrrowing amounts will be provided to the board and public this week.
Tucker advised a member of the public who asked about an in-person meeting that the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA) has advised school boards not to hold in-person public meetings.
Board member Clayton Cargill asked what would happen if the vote is not supported, if the board would need to cut into its current budget to pay for the ventilation work, would the result be lost jobs?
“This is big money … If we take it to the town for a vote and they don’t support it, then how are we going to deal with portions of the building that are not properly ventilated?” he asked.
Melendy said, “because we’re facing such difficult times with everything else going on,” he would be inclined to support the lower cost project to begin.
“I’m just trying to think for the community of Danville. I think I know what I would do also as a taxpayer,” said Melendy. “There are five of us here who are responsible … for how we spend our taxpayers’ money.”
“The question is can you sell a 6-cent increase to the town to do a project like this?” asked Tucker, saying he was over-simplifying, but the rough estimate for the borrowing would require an about 6-cent hike on the tax rate.
Schilling said the school has made a statement about making sure every room they are using has Covid-compliant air “… and we need to absolutely honor it.”
