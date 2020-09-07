DANVILLE — Box fans are in the windows at the Danville School, and plans for a major ventilation project are underway. They can’t happen as quickly as school officials hoped, however.

“We had intended to look closely at the ventilation system as part of the school renovation study project that was approved by the Board last fall, but accelerated that work when the overall poor condition of the system became apparent in the architects’ initial review phase,” Tucker explained to the school board. “We suspected, and they confirmed, that several parts of the overall system were not operable at all. The recommendation is to replace the entire system.”

