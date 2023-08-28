The Danville Select Board this month discussed the possibility of the town adopting a parking ordinance and issued the board’s first newsletter highlighting municipal developments.
The board took up the parking issue in a discussion with Danville Fire Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt. Austin-Shortt suggested the town adopt a parking ordinance following parking concerns during the fair and separately a car that had been left in front a hydrant that he had no authority to move. The board also discussed parking on Hill Street and prior board-level discussions.
Board member Alison Low volunteered to research a parking ordinance.
Last week, the board also released the first installment of a municipal newsletter. The 4-page issue reviews recent developments in some of the grants the town has applied for to assist with infrastructure projects, the development of the ad hoc committee to study the town meeting format, the train station restoration project, new hires on the Highway Department and efforts to establish a dog park.
The town has applied for two grants to help with long-sought-after pedestrian and biker pathways connecting the village green with the train station, sports fields and other parts of town. By utilizing ARPA funds, the town has the local share to assist with the grant acquisition and is hoping for a grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission and a state Bicycle Pedestrian Grant. The town also has been selected for a Congressionally Directed Spending award from Sen. Bernie Sanders, although that funding source will still need to be part of the final federal budget.
A group of supporters hopes to develop plans for a dog park on the 6-acre parcel that also houses the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Following a site visit, it was determined there would be ample room for a fenced-in dog park. Safety measures are necessary, though, because of the two lagoons that are part of the sewage treatment process. Work with the Agency of Natural Resources will be necessary to ensure the dog park does not interfere with the treatment facility.
The Danville Dog Park Committee will be organized as a subcommittee of the selectboard and a charter will be drawn up to define the mission and working parameters of the committee.
Another committee at work is the Town Meeting study committee, which is looking into ways to boost participation in Danville’s town meeting and municipal affairs. At the most recent meeting Maryellen Griffin and Alison Despathy were both named to the committee and the board discussed hoping to find one more member, possibly representing the school community, to make nine total members. The Town Meeting Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet tonight, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Danville Town Hall Meeting Room.
Other Business
The Select Board voted to approve a $36,5400 bid from Clean Cut Painting to paint Town Hall, with a tentative start date at the end of May 2024.
The board will also review potential updates to the animal control ordinance in town to help clarify the intent and penalties of violations.
The board also approved asking the town fire warden to send a letter to a Brainerd Street resident outlining concerns of potential illegal burning and stating what is acceptable and what is not.
