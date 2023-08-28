The Danville Select Board this month discussed the possibility of the town adopting a parking ordinance and issued the board’s first newsletter highlighting municipal developments.

The board took up the parking issue in a discussion with Danville Fire Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt. Austin-Shortt suggested the town adopt a parking ordinance following parking concerns during the fair and separately a car that had been left in front a hydrant that he had no authority to move. The board also discussed parking on Hill Street and prior board-level discussions.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments