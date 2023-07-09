The Danville Select Board opted to take time to thoroughly review potential changes to the format of their annual Town Meeting and voting methods.
At their meeting Thursday night, the select board agreed in concept to the formation of an ad hoc group to research and explore various Town Meeting options with the hope of increases and broadening participation in the town’s democratic process. The board also laid out the broad strokes of a timeline for the process.
Board member Glenn Herrin outlined options and a proposed mission statement for the committee, asking if the board wanted to explore the topic, if a committee was the preferred way to do that and what timeline they should set, wondering whether Town Meeting in March 2024 should be the goal to bring proposed changes to the community. “[March 2024] seems a long way off until you start thinking about scheduling meetings, but I think it is doable,” said Herrin.
“I think people are expecting something by 2024,” said Board member Alison Low, referencing the vote at Town Meeting in March in which voters considered switching Danville to making all its decisions by Australian Ballot. That article failed but residents and the board have expressed interest in continuing to examine the issue with the intent of finding the best way to boost involvement in town government and decision-making, either through voting method changes or possible adaptations to Town Meeting to allow more people to participate.
Board member Peter Griffin said while he was first leaning toward bringing a new proposal to voters in 2024 he was now thinking targeting 2025 might allow for a more deliberate process and allow more townspeople to consider the issue in depth.
Low then suggested that the 2024 Town Meeting might be a good time for the committee to give voters a presentation on their work and process as they target 2025 for the next attempt to potentially reform Town Meeting.
Herrin also reviewed some proposal charter language for the formation of the committee, its mission statement and some basic rules, “so they don’t have to sit around and argue about how they want to have procedures,” said Herrin.
The select board will now spread the word that they are looking for volunteers to serve on the committee, which they intend to form with at least five and no more than nine members, according to their discussion Thursday. The board will likely approve the creation of the committee at its next meeting on July 20 and set a deadline to receive letters of interest for members prior to their meeting on Aug. 20. The board would then appoint members to the committee. Several people, including Herrin, a few town residents and a couple of school board members have expressed interest in serving on the committee. Any changes made to the Town Meeting format would also impact the school board and school business, which is also conducted at Town Meeting.
School Board Chair Clayton Cargill attended the select board meeting and weighed in on some of the discussion, noting the challenges the school board had getting the public to attend its meetings.
The board is hoping to recruit a cross section of the town’s residents for the committee and to solicit input from as many groups and people as possible to figure out what are the impediments to participation at Town Meeting and in town-wide votes.
The committee will be tasked with researching and developing multiple options as opposed to making a singular recommendation, the board agreed.
The board also discussed the best way to spread the word about the creation of the committee and to recruit members. They spent a good deal of time weighing the pros and cons of launching an official town social media page to help with town communications but came to no final decision. They also noted a nearly two-year commitment to serve on the committee will be a pretty big ask.
“The committee is going to be a lot of work,” noted board chair Eric Bach.
Other Business
The select board will take up its review of the town’s proposed enhanced energy plan at its next meeting. The language, which will be an addendum to the town plan, has been submitted for review by the Planning Commission and the select board will make potential edits before warning it to the town for adoption.
The board also intends to launch a town newsletter in the near future. They discussed possible topics for inclusion in the first edition. It will potentially be a quarterly product to alert townspeople to important information and other details going forward. They mulled how that would complement the town’s outreach efforts through the website and returned to the notion of the possible social media page during that conversation as well.
The board will consider a rework of the town’s animal control ordinance to give it more teeth to help enforce violation fines. They also discussed concerns over potential illegal burning at a Hill Street residence and will look into potential next steps.
The board also revisited resident concerns about ditching on a dirt road in town that crept into what had been her lawn and erosion in the ditch from the recent heavy rains.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.