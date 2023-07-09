The Danville Select Board opted to take time to thoroughly review potential changes to the format of their annual Town Meeting and voting methods.

At their meeting Thursday night, the select board agreed in concept to the formation of an ad hoc group to research and explore various Town Meeting options with the hope of increases and broadening participation in the town’s democratic process. The board also laid out the broad strokes of a timeline for the process.

