One thing won’t be changing at Danville School: the signature green and white.
But from now on, per student vote, the PreK-12 school will be known as the Bears.
The name, one of four options, both won the overall vote — 35.4 percent — and the runoff ranked-choice vote — with 58.3 percent. The runner-up was the Trailblazers, with the Bobcats coming in third and the Mountaineers coming last.
The decision was announced by fourth-grader Willa Mantius during a special Danville School board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9.
“Out of 294 total votes cast in a ranked-choice system, 148 votes are needed to win,” read Mantius from a paper handed to her just before the announcement. “Tonight, I am happy to announce that, with 168 student votes, the students of Danville School have decided that we will now be known as the Danville Bears.”
Students, staff and board members applauded Mantius’ announcement.
“After looking at what the mascot would have looked like [under the Trailblazers], we decided that ‘Bears’ was the better option,” remarked one Danville high schooler in attendance.
According to a compilation of reasons for the “Bears” option presented to students before their vote on Friday, Dec. 3, “Bears are native to the Danville area, can be depicted as powerful, dangerous (older students/teams) or super cute (younger students/teams), and could create a variety of visually appealing logos. Bears are strong, resourceful, and protect their own, especially their cubs, which represents the ideal of what a PreK-12 school can and should be.”
Danville Elementary Principal Sarah Welch said Thursday evening that Mantius was chosen since she was the youngest member of the mascot committee, who designed the voting process and selected four finalists from 34 community suggestions.
“She’s who it’s going to make the difference for the longest,” said Welch.
Mantius began her involvement with the mascot change process last winter, when she and several third-grade classmates wrote letters to Welch, David Schilling, Danville Middle and High School Principal, and Kassie Thresher, a Danville School administrative assistant. Mantius’ letter, which hangs on each principal’s wall, reads: “Pleas chang the maskot, it is afending Indyins. Me and my freinds want to chang it to the Blak Bares. [sic]”
The letter resulted in the three students working with Welch to explore the history and controversy behind the school’s former nickname — the Indians — culminating in a video presentation to the school board on March 3, 2021.
Mantius’ letter came around the same time that Danville graduate Autumn Larocque, then a senior, began work on her senior service project which culminated in a thirty-minute video presentation to the board at the same forum in March.
While Mantius supported the bears as her second choice — her original letter forgotten — on Dec. 3, she told the Caledonian-Record that she had voted for the ‘Bobcats’ as her first choice because they’re fierce and would be a great word to cheer.
After Thursday evening's meeting, Mantius told the Caledonian-Record that she felt good about her new school mascot and nickname.
“We’re not upsetting anyone anymore,” she said.
Following Mantius’ announcement, board member Clayton Cargill spoke up.
“My only question is — how soon can we get a kid in a bear suit?” he said.
"That was a good job," board member Robert Edgar told Mantius. "Go Bears!"
"I would say this was a community decision," said board member Tim Sanborn. "I think it was a great community to get together to make the decision, because these are the people who are going to be representing this new mascot and wearing [the name] on their uniforms."
Following some discussion of the particulars of the policy, including a determination that another mascot change could only be initiated by the school board, the five-member board voted four to one to approve the students’ choice.
Danville School board member Dave Towle, who voted against affirming the new name, said he was "very impressed" with the voting process, but he still wished the removal of the school’s former name had been put to a community vote. Board chair Bruce Melendy noted that while he would have also liked a community vote, any such vote would not have been binding per Vermont Supreme Court rule.
“Our decision is final, based on what we discussed months ago,” Melendy said.
The board voted four-to-one to adopt a school policy prohibiting offensive school symbols or representation by a race or ethnic group by a four-to-one vote on March 23, 2021, following multiple forums and opportunities for public input as well as decades of activism by some. After a petition garnering over 500 signatures asking for the board to reconsider the name was turned in this summer — and further opportunity for public comment— the board voted again to reaffirm their policy.
Welch said that the school’s new logo will be designed by Danville School’s graphic design class in collaboration with a Danville resident and graphic designer who is volunteering his time.
“There hasn’t been a huge cost to this process — which continues to be true,” she said.
Before the "Indians," the school was known as the “Huskies.” The first references to the Indians can be found in the 1953-54 Danville School yearbook.
By Summer 2001, the Indian logo was removed from the gymnasium floor, the Caledonian previously reported.
As of Sept. 2003, it was no longer on sports uniforms nor used in school cheers.
“I am happy that this long process has reached its conclusion,” wrote Superintendent Mark Tucker in an email to the Caledonian-Record. “I think the policy the Board developed and implemented to address the mascot issue was both well-considered and respectful of the important role the school administrators and staff play in helping students to develop agency and voice in their school life.”
“Dave [Schilling] and Sarah [Welch] ran a classy and realistic election at the school, with the support of all of the staff, and election day was both fun and educational,” Tucker continued. “My very small role in this was to affirm the students’ selection of a new mascot, and I was happy to pass that along to the Board with my recommendation to adopt.”
“This process caused a lot of rancor in the community, but I am choosing to view that as a reflection of this community’s continued interest in, and passion for the school,” Tucker wrote. “Now that we are finished I hope the larger community will recognize the best interest of our current students by acknowledging and respecting their choice.”
“Tradition is wonderful, but the school mostly belongs to the students who are benefitting from it today,” Tucker concluded. “Changing the mascot does not in any way take away from the experience of those who came before them. I hope this new mascot will allow today’s students to develop the sense of pride and connection to the school that the former mascot did for others, and if the day comes when Danville students want a different mascot, that, rather than insist on their tradition, this generation will remember how it felt when their voice counted.”
