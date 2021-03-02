There will be no marijuana stores in Lyndon or Newport.
But residents in Danville, Sutton, Burke and Barton have voted to opt-in to the state’s new cannabis legalization law.
Under the new law, retail marijuana shops can be opened in Vermont cities and towns as long as they are approved by the voters. Eight different Northeast Kingdom communities are considering the question at their annual Town Meetings this year.
According to unofficial results gathered on Tuesday night, Danville residents voted to allow retail sales of marijuana in their town by a vote of 390 yes - 316 no. Sutton approved cannabis sales by a vote of 100 yes - 49 no. The cannabis question in the town of Burke passed by a vote of 133 yes to 130 no. Barton voted to opt-in by a vote of 112 yes to 81 no.
Lyndon voters rejected the cannabis proposal presented on their Town Meeting ballots by 44 votes. The final tally was 137 yes to 181 no.
The Lyndon Select Board did not take a position on the issue prior to the vote.
“We felt that it was best to let the voters decide,” said Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson on Monday.
The cannabis question also failed in Newport City by a vote of, 211 yes - 231 no.
Local officials say cannabis retail shops could be taxable at the local level and will be subject to local zoning bylaws.
Town Meeting voters in Peacham and Brownington were also being asked Tuesday whether they wanted to opt-in to the state’s new marijuana legalization law and allow local retail sales but voting results from those communities were not available by press time.
The Town of St. Johnsbury also added a marijuana question to its ballot this year but won’t hold Town Meeting until Tuesday, April, 6.
A total of 26 Vermont communities are asking their residents if they want to opt-in.
They include Berlin, Bennington, Brandon, Brattleboro, Burlington, Danby, Duxbury, Middlebury, Montpelier, Pawlet, Pownal, Randolph, Richmond, Salisbury, Strafford, Waitsfield, Waterbury and Winooski.
