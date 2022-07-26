Danville Takes Another Pass At Building Group

The Danville School Board took another pass at establishing a community panel to help the board evaluate facility needs and several proposals for possible construction.
During a special meeting held Thursday, the board voted to restructure the previously created committee as an advisory group. The board originally created the committee at its June meeting and then revised its membership and laid out some ground rules at its July meeting with the hope that the committee would soon meet.
The underlying issue is an in-depth evaluation of Danville School conducted by a Burlington-based architecture firm has determined that the facility is under-sized for the school population and has infrastructure elements that are well-beyond life expectancy and out of code. The firm estimated that just to bring the existing building up to code and replace aging infrastructure would cost over $30 million.
Preliminary designs for an addition to meet the additional space needs would push the total project to between $60 million and $70 million, which would include the code work. The firm has also estimated that to build a completely new school and demo all but the historic 1939 original portion of the existing school would not cost much more than an addition and the code work.
The school board is hoping the new advisory group will help it by researching the various options, gathering feedback from the community and making a recommendation to the board that would then ultimately decide what project to present to the community as a special bond vote.
On Thursday the board grappled with advice it received from Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker and legal counsel that they revise their committee, to which they had appointed three out of their five school board members, to be an advisory group because they were running into issues with Vermont’s Open Meeting Law and concerns with scheduling and warning a meeting.
During a lengthy discussion, the board considered concerns over what would constitute a committee quorum and who would have the authority to weigh in on the ultimate recommendations the committee would make to the board.
Board member David Towle advocated for it to remain a committee, citing the board’s prior experience with a committee to recommend a new mascot and committee work done as part of the Act 46 merger, while the other board members saw a less formal advisory group as the more appropriate format.
“I think making this an advisory is lessening the ownership that the people are going to have,” said Towle.
The lengthy back and forth was part semantics discussion on the differences between a sub-committee of the board and an advisory panel and part policy discussion on who should be allowed to participate and how.
Ultimately, the board circled back to the concerns that if they didn’t change the format, the committee may struggle to find a time it could meet.
“I think we are over-complicating this,” said Towle at one point.
“I think what we need to do is have somebody start meeting about what our choices are. And the pathway laid forth by counsel is we move this to an advisory [group],” said Clayton Cargill, board chairman.
“I think we were hoping at this point that they would have had one or two meetings under their belt and we are still spinning our wheels on when they are going to all get together,” said board member Tim Sanborn following several more minutes of discussion that included whether advisory group members would be “voting” or coming to a consensus and making a recommendation.
“The community is chomping at the bit about this as much as we are, and they are concerned about this as much as we are, and they are looking to the future as much as we are, and are hoping to make some decisions soon with our community in mind,” said Sanborn.
In the end board member Molly Gleason agreed to step back from the advisory group, leaving Towle and board member Melissa Conly on the group so the three wouldn’t trigger quorum issues while meeting with the advisory group.
The board also unanimously decided they would leave it up to the advisory group as to whether participation would be allowed by zoom, recognizing that might enable greater involvement.
“I feel pretty strongly that zoom should remain an option,” said Conly who was participating in the meeting via Zoom along with Sanborn. “I think given the times that we are in and to allow anybody that wants to participate the option to do so, zoom should be an option.”
The board also laid out the expectation that the advisory group would deliver an update to the board at each of its meetings, and that the advisory group’s meetings would be open to the public and announced as much in advance as possible.
“While they won’t be official warnings we will make every effort as quickly as possible to advertise that the advisory group is meeting and that the public is welcome,” said Cargill.
The board had previously asked Superintendent Tucker to produce a financial analysis of what impact a $70 million bond might have on the school budget and property taxes. That analysis had not yet been completed by the board’s regular meeting a couple weeks ago and wasn’t discussed at the special meeting last Thursday.
The board is not scheduled to meet again until September 6. Its August meeting was canceled because the Danville School administrators will be at a conference on the routine day of the first Tuesday of the month.
