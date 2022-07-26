Danville Takes Another Pass At Building Group
Buy Now

The Danville School main entrance. (File Photo)

The Danville School Board took another pass at establishing a community panel to help the board evaluate facility needs and several proposals for possible construction.

During a special meeting held Thursday, the board voted to restructure the previously created committee as an advisory group. The board originally created the committee at its June meeting and then revised its membership and laid out some ground rules at its July meeting with the hope that the committee would soon meet.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments