DANVILLE — A part-time custodial position will be made full-time to allow for additional cleaning time at the Danville School due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The position was the subject of a special meeting of the Danville School Board via Zoom on Monday evening.
Chairman Bruce Melendy noted at the start of the meeting that approval of the new custodial position for one-year to address the stepped-up needs for cleaning the building was the only agenda item.
“Hopefully a year from now we’ll be in a different situation,” noted Melendy.
Melendy said of the full-time position that the step was needed “as we prepare to open the school due to the extra work that will be required due to COVID-19.”
School board member Robert Edgar asked what would happen if the school ends up going back into lockdown, and if a contract has been offered.
Melendy said if a contract is offered, the board would be obligated to fulfill it.
Tim Sanborn, also a board member, said even if students end up not being in the building should a shutdown occur, that he envisions staff would be in the building and the custodial position to provide additional cleaning services will be needed.
The cost to increase a half-time position to full-time will cost the district an additional $15,000.
Edgar asked what account the increased custodial budget amount will come from.
“We ended the year with a surplus,” said Melendy, saying though the increased custodial position was not in the budget, the superintendent is recommending the additional hours for the custodial position.
He said he trusts the superintendent, Mark Tucker, to find funding in the budget to cover the position moving to full-time, as he recommended. Tucker is on vacation this week so was not attending the meeting, nor was Principal David Schilling.
Melendy said, “Hopefully there will be some funds coming to us for things like this, this is directly related to COVID-19.”
Edgar said the board needed to assume the district would be on the hook for the additional custodial costs, saying, “There are going to be a whole bunch of things that are budgeted for that are not going to occur.”
From sports to field trips to not paying bus drivers, the district saved on some costs from the budget, said Melendy.
“I agree with Robert, they’re not going to cover everything,” said Melendy of hoped-for reimbursed costs for COVID-19 related additional spending for the Danville School District. He said everyone is hoping for federal help for the increased costs.
The vote to increase the custodial position to full time and find the needed $15,000 in additional funds was approved unanimously.
