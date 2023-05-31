Danville To Consider Adding Energy Section To Town Plan

Danville residents and officials will consider an amendment to the Town Plan later this month, focusing specifically on energy issues.
Billed as Danville’s Enhanced Energy Plan 2023, the planning commission will review the 15-page draft at a hearing on June 22. The Town Plan is a long-term guide for Danville that is used in decision-making, community programs and taxpayer investments. The Energy Plan focuses on electrical, thermal and transportation energy used, and outlines proposed priorities, actions and restrictions for the town - including siting recommendations and restrictions for potential future projects.
For instance, the draft plan cites recent solar projects along Route 2 and proposes future restrictions based on visibility.
“The view sheds from [the Route 2] corridor are deemed vital to the development of Danville as a destination for visitors attracted to our historic features, scenic beauty, and outdoor recreation. They are cherished by permanent residents,” states the draft in section about solar projects larger than 150 kW. “In recent years, 4 large solar arrays have been constructed or planned along Route 2 in Danville because of the availability of high capacity 3-phase power. For these reasons, solar development along the Route 2 corridor shall be held to a higher standard going forward.”
The draft proposes a restriction that no part of any new solar project within 1,000 feet of Route 2 may be visible from a passenger vehicle on Route 2.
The plan calls for new zoning laws that would adopt a permitting requirement and site review for solar systems, to develop a proposal for a potential community solar project that would be open to renters, landlords, and others.
The document also looks to protect views, areas above 2,000 feet, and other considerations.
The Enhanced Energy Plan was created by the Danville Energy Committee with assistance from NVDA and is intended to analyze energy-related resources, costs and problems within the town, outline policies and tasks concerning energy use and siting of energy projects, comply with state law to give Danville “substantial deference” with the Public Utility Commission.
The plan also outlines Danville’s present energy use and the economic burden it has compared to the rest of the state. The document cites an Efficiency Vermont study that indicates energy burden, which is the percentage of income spent on energy, is higher in the Northeast Kingdom than the rest of the state.
“More burdened households are less likely to purchase an electric vehicle, weatherization or fuel switching, because taking action is often cost-prohibitive,” state the authors.
The document also suggests myriad other actions in the main focus areas, including help improving housing stock to be more energy efficient, promoting electric and hybrid vehicles, switching to cleaner heating methods, and others.
The Danville Planning Commission has also called for the town to review and update its zoning bylaws, with a focus on affordable housing and energy efficiency. At their May 18 meeting, the Danville Select Board approved hiring the firm Place Sense to serve as a consultant in that process.
