Danville To Consider Adding Energy Section To Town Plan
Buy Now

Danville Town Hall. (File Photo by Andrew McGregor)

Danville residents and officials will consider an amendment to the Town Plan later this month, focusing specifically on energy issues.

Billed as Danville’s Enhanced Energy Plan 2023, the planning commission will review the 15-page draft at a hearing on June 22. The Town Plan is a long-term guide for Danville that is used in decision-making, community programs and taxpayer investments. The Energy Plan focuses on electrical, thermal and transportation energy used, and outlines proposed priorities, actions and restrictions for the town - including siting recommendations and restrictions for potential future projects.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments