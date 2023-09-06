Danville School will host Playing Fields, a community project featuring Compagnie Des Quidam and presented by the Flynn, on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Playing Fields is a free, multimedia event and back-to-school party that also celebrates schools as community centers. The shows are presented on school recreation fields and are open to the entire community.
This year, the Flynn is expanding the program to six locations: Champlain Valley Union High School on Sept. 7, Winooski Middle School on Sept. 8, Lyman C. Hunt Middle School on Sept. 9, Danville School on Sept. 12, Vergennes Union High School on Sept. 13, and Crossett Brook Middle School on Sept. 14. All performances begin at 6:30 pm.
“Playing Fields opens the school year with a jolt of wonder and excitement across the state,” said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. “Giant horses parading and dancing on the fields of six schools will be a sight to see. We’re thrilled to offer free performances in communities so all kids plus their extended families and neighbors get to take in the awe-inspiring work of these whimsical and magical artists.”
Playing Fields brings together music and public theater in an open field to create an exciting, communal atmosphere where students, teachers, staff, administrators, families, friends, neighbors, and anyone else in the community can join in the fun.
Compagnie Des Quidam’s 12-foot tall, luminous horses light up these locations, jousting, dancing, and playing with the audiences this year.
Founded in 1994, and located in Bresse Vallons, France, Compagnie des Quidams performs up to 200 shows per year, in some fifty countries. The company introduces strangeness and poetry into everyday life, using giant costumes and metamorphoses to take over and transform public spaces with fantastic, dreamlike imagery. Proud Horses, first performed in 2013, features large-scale horse figures crafted from inflatable materials and set in motion by daring, costumed puppeteers.
In addition to the six school locations, Compagnie des Quidams is also participating in the 2023 Pride Parade in Burlington on Sept. 10. For more information, visit flynnvt.org.
