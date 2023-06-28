Danville To Take Deep Dive On Town Meeting Format
Danville Town Clerk Wendy Somers counts the votes on whether Danville should alter its Town Meeting format during the annual meeting held at the Danville School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

The Danville Select Board recently discussed potential changes to the town’s approach to Town Meeting Day and is considering how a group of interested residents may gather input from the community.

Danville currently has a hybrid Town Meeting, with officers, appropriations and other articles and questions, such as bond votes, decided from the floor during Town Meeting while the highway, municipal and school budgets are the only items decided by Australian balloting.

