Danville To Take Deep Dive On Town Meeting Format

The Danville Select Board recently discussed potential changes to the town’s approach to Town Meeting Day and is considering how a group of interested residents may gather input from the community.
Danville currently has a hybrid Town Meeting, with officers, appropriations and other articles and questions, such as bond votes, decided from the floor during Town Meeting while the highway, municipal and school budgets are the only items decided by Australian balloting.
At Town Meeting in March, an article asking if Danville should switch to handling all of the town’s business by Australian ballot. Proponents of the switch argued it would give greater access and participation to Danville voters who can’t attend traditional town meetings and cited the increased voter participation during the pandemic when voting was switched to Australian balloting for health safety concerns.
The question to switch formats, which was required from the floor, was defeated by voters following a spirited debate of 102 No to 27 Yes. Residents at the time debated whether town meeting provided equitable access and the tradition.
The desire to boost participation persists and was taken up by the select board at its most recent meeting.
Resident Alice Kitchel wrote to the board advocating for the establishment of an ad hoc group to study Town Meeting participation. Kitchel suggested at the meeting the goal is to both increase and broaden participation in Town Meeting, according to the meeting minutes.
The format of the group and possible collaboration with the School Board were considered, as well the best way to gather information from the community.
Select Board Chair Eric Bach explained this week that the issue will be discussed again at an upcoming select board meeting. He said supporters of the study group, including Kitchel, are working now to recruit a cross-section of people to participate in the study group, from people strongly in favor of maintaining Town Meeting and improving it, to those who favor Australian balloting to those that don’t participate at all currently. They are also working on gathering input about the community’s opinions on what changes, if any, should be considered.
Bach said the issue will be considered from several angles, including possibly moving Town Meeting to a more convenient time for people to attend.
Ultimately any changes would need to be approved by voters, and whether that might mean a new article will be presented to voters next March is to be determined.
Croquet On The Green
In other business, the select board unanimously approved the use Danville Green for Tuesday night croquet sessions pending insurance certification for the events. Resident Gary Farrow asked the board for the approval citing how popular weekly sessions in North Danville had become in recent years. On Wednesday, Back, who is also president of the Danville Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber had helped get the insurance for the games and they would be starting soon.
The games are open to the public.
