Danville Town Meeting May Be Last Of Its Kind
Danville School. (File photo)

While voters will gather in town halls, schools and churches across the Northeast Kingdom today to handle their community business, Danville voters will decide if this should be the last time the town conducts its business from the floor at a traditional Town Meeting.

On the ballot for the town and school portions of Danville’s meeting are article questions that look to change the town’s charter to make all its governance decisions entirely by Australian ballot.

