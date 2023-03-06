Danville Town Meeting May Be Last Of Its Kind

While voters will gather in town halls, schools and churches across the Northeast Kingdom today to handle their community business, Danville voters will decide if this should be the last time the town conducts its business from the floor at a traditional Town Meeting.
On the ballot for the town and school portions of Danville’s meeting are article questions that look to change the town’s charter to make all its governance decisions entirely by Australian ballot.
Danville currently votes on its municipal and school budgets by the all-day balloting method, with all other matters conducted from the floor. If the charter change is approved, electing town and school officers and other warned articles would be part of future ballots.
Town Clerk Wendy Somers previously said the temporary switch to all-day voting during the pandemic demonstrated a much higher participation rate in town decisions, and voters seemed to appreciate the convenience.
The question to switch to balloting, however, will still need to be done from the floor at Danville’s meeting since that is the current process for such issues.
When voters gather at Danville School at 10 a.m., they will first tackle school business, electing a school meeting moderator, school board members to a three-year term and two two-year terms and deciding whether to direct any school budget surplus to unrestricted reserves. They will then tackle the possible format change for future meetings. The current one-year terms of Molly Gleason and Melissa Conly are up, as is a three-year term currently held by Tim Sanborn.
The town side of the meeting will see several more questions, including the election of a moderator, lister and delinquent tax collector and three select board members, with at least one anticipated race.
The voters will also decide on 13 special appropriation requests ranging from $500 requests for Catamount Arts and Kingdom Animal Shelter to $28,000 for Pope Memorial Library.
And they will need to decide again about the switch to full Australian balloting, this time for municipal affairs.
The terms of current select board members Janice Ouellette, Kellie Merrell and Ken Linsley are up.
The known race for the board is among three candidates vying for two one-year seats. Glenn Herrin, Alison Low and Matt Choate have all expressed interest in serving on the select board and filed candidate bios with the town clerk. Other candidates may arise during the floor vote.
Current select board member Janice Ouellette wants to be re-elected to the three-year term.
Herrin is the current Planning Commission chair and is the town’s Emergency Management Coordinator. He works part-time for Vermont Emergency Management as a planner and utility staffer. He is relatively new to Danville, having grown up in Randolph and serving for over 20 years in the Army. He, his wife and two daughters moved to the area in 2015.
“I love Danville’s size, location, history, and most importantly the people - a good mix of families that have been here for generations and people who have chosen to live here,” he wrote in his candidate bio. “I appreciate and hope to continue the Town’s strategy of respecting and supporting tradition while pragmatically adopting inevitable changes as best we can.”
Low has served in various municipal roles over the years, including as a Planning Commission member and on the Energy Committee, Train Station Committee and Village Improvement Society. She has worked for 20 years at NVDA, the regional planning commission, gaining an understanding of the challenges faced by municipal boards. She moved to Danville in 2000.
“I am still amazed and awed by the beauty of my chosen home: its rich rural traditions, strong undercurrent of civic duty, respect for civil discourse, and an enduring belief in neighbors helping neighbors,” she said.
Choate is an NEK native, having grown up in Barnet, and has lived in Danville for seven years. He is a registered nurse, having worked at several hospitals in Vermont, and spent 20 years as an EMT with CALEX. Choate has served as a corporator at NVRH, on the CALEX Board of Directors, as president-elect of the Vermont Emergency Nurses Association and as Vermont State Senator for the Caledonia-Orange Senate District in 2009-2010. He is a Justice of the Peace for Danville and is chair of the Board of Civil Authority.
“I have a collaborative style and work with others and the diverse opinions and ideas they bring to the discussion,” said Choate. “I believe that we make our best decisions when we hear all sides and work to find the outcome together.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.