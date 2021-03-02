Danville Town Meeting Sets New Mark

Danville set a new record for town meeting turnout but Town Clerk Wendy Somers has never been so lonely.
There were 723 residents who weighed in this year on town and school matters, more than doubling the prior high water mark for town meeting participation, but Somers only saw 18 voters all day.
Somers said the vast majority of residents took advantage of the unique measures introduced this year due to the pandemic, including all town and school meeting questions being handled by Australian ballot instead of some of the questions being handled from a floor meeting. In addition, each resident was mailed a ballot and provided several ways to return the ballot, including a pre-paid return envelope, a drop box at the town office and being able to show up on Tuesday to drop off or complete a ballot.
The prior record of about 340 town meeting participants had been set when Danville first introduced Australian balloting to certain town meeting questions years ago.
“It was slower than I thought it would be,” said Somers, even knowing she had received hundreds of ballots via mail and the drop box beforehand.
Only a single voter arrived at the gym in the final 45 minutes or so of voting and Somers, her staff and volunteers counted down the minutes until 7 p.m. when the ballots officially closed and they could begin the hand-count of write-ins.
Somers was hopeful the hand-count wouldn’t take too long, aided in part by the fact that the town used a tabulator to tally the 30 town articles and 7 school articles.
According to the unofficial tabulator results, which would not include potential write-ins or ballots that needed to be resolved, the 3-way select board race for 2 seats went to incumbent Kristin Franson and newcomer Peter Griffin, with 476 votes and 397 votes respectively. Craig Morris, the third candidate, received 296 votes.
Danville voters approved their municipal, highway and school budgets by comfortable margins.
Danville voters also approved building a new recycling center at the town highway facility from reserve funds not to exceed $100,000. Voters also approved borrowing up to $275,000 to expand a planned paving project on the Peacham Road.
