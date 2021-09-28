DANVILLE — On Sept. 19, Danville Scouting Troop 888 pulled off an amazing community effort of moving four-and-a-half cord of wood from Todd and Mary Leadbetter’s house in St. Johnsbury.
This donation of firewood was to be delivered to the Danville Sugarhouse at the Danville School for their upcoming sugaring season.
There were six scouts in attendance, nine leaders/parents, and multiple trucks and trailers.
This task was a huge group accomplishment of cooperation and teamwork in creating a continuous line to pass wood, load wood, and deliver it.
Anyone interested in joining Scouts and are between the ages of 10- to 18-years-old, visit the Troop Facebook page at Troop 888 Danville, VT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.