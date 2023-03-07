Following a spirited debate, Danville voters resoundingly rejected a proposal for the town to switch to Australian balloting for its annual municipal and school business.

The proposal to amend the Town Meeting format was presented in four articles, two at the school meeting and two at the municipal meeting, asking if public questions should be decided by Australian ballot and if officers should be elected by Australian ballot. The town has had a hybrid model for years, having previously switched school, municipal and highway budget decisions to the all-day balloting method.

