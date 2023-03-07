Following a spirited debate, Danville voters resoundingly rejected a proposal for the town to switch to Australian balloting for its annual municipal and school business.
The proposal to amend the Town Meeting format was presented in four articles, two at the school meeting and two at the municipal meeting, asking if public questions should be decided by Australian ballot and if officers should be elected by Australian ballot. The town has had a hybrid model for years, having previously switched school, municipal and highway budget decisions to the all-day balloting method.
The meeting was attended by about 130 voters and moderated by Toby Balivet, who was filling in for Tom Ziobrowski, who could not attend. Balivet read some notes from Ziobrowski as he delivered the meeting ground rules.
“According to Tom’s notes, you are supposed to interrupt me anytime you are unclear what’s going on,” said Balivet. “If I’d known that I would have been interrupting for years,” he quipped.
The school portion of the meeting was held first, and the voters quickly worked through the first few articles, including returning current school board members Melissa Conly and Molly Gleason to one-year terms and Tim Sanborn to a three-year term. The trio was re-elected without contest.
The voters also had no questions or comments for a budget discussion and authorized the school board to move any budget surplus from this year into an unrestricted reserve.
“No squabbles?” asked Balivet when the budget article came up. “If you people are going to keep being quiet, I’m going to compel you to have a raucous debate under other business,” he said when there was no discussion about sending the surplus to the reserve fund.
That threat was made moot on the next article when the meeting format change came to the floor.
Select board chair Eric Bach explained the question and the motivation for it being presented to voters. “You have a little over 2,000 people in our town and if you look around the room, there are not 2,000 people here,” said Bach, who then noted how many more people participated in town meeting decisions that were held by Australian balloting in response to COVID restrictions the last few years. “We had about three times the response that we normally get at a normal town meeting. My hope was we could allow those folks who can’t come to town meeting, for one reason or another, to participate.”
Over a dozen people took to the microphone to speak on the issue from various perspectives, but with more voices ultimately urging the voters to maintain town meeting and look for other ways to boost participation, perhaps by switching to an evening or weekend meeting.
“This would kill Town Meeting and I personally would hate that,” said Glenn Herrin, who continued about the importance and tradition of Vermont’s participatory democracy.
“While I love Town Meeting Day and its tradition, I worry that it’s becoming an equity issue,” said Alison Low, noting the lack of young working families in the gathered voters. “Those are the people we need to hear from the most and we are not hearing from them now, so I would urge you to vote for it.”
Balivet relinquished his moderator duties to School Board Chair Clayton Cargill so that he could speak on the issue. Balivet advocated for keeping the town meeting format and gave a historical perspective of how floor votes and debates used to be the norm across many facets of public life and helped prepare people for participation in all civic organizations and government. “The informational meetings apparently have minimal attendance,” said Balivet. “My guess is if town meeting itself was turned into an informational meeting that also would have minimal attendance.”
Nick Flanders recalled the same question coming up in Danville about 25 years ago and how he objected to the change at the time because of the low turnout at the meeting. “I would hate to see town meeting go because I love it, but I have to face the reality that I don’t think there are as many people here today as there were in that cafeteria 25 years ago,” he said, urging people to vote for the change to increase participation.
Ultimately a paper ballot was requested to decide the first of the four articles on the topic and the change was opposed 102 to 27. When the result was announced there was applause from the voters. The other three articles on the format change were all opposed by voice votes without almost no comment as the meeting continued.
Alice Kitchel urged the town to look for ways to reinvent town meeting in the future to boost participation and Alison Low suggested an in-depth survey of the town should be done to explore the issue further.
Following the meeting Town Clerk Wendy Somers said she was surprised by the format change result.
During the municipal portion of the meeting Janice Ouellette was re-elected to a three-year term on the select board and newcomers Alison Low and Glenn Herrin were elected to a pair of one-year terms. At the conclusion of the meeting the voters gave an ovation to departing select board members Ken Linsley and Kellie Merrell for their years of service.
The voters also approved all the special appropriation requests with little comment and in a singular moved after Jane Kitchel moved that they all be decided at once.
In Australian balloting all three budgets passed with 207 yes to 35 no for both the municipal budget of $687,674.99 and highway budget of $1,575,705. The school budget of $6,636,784 passed by a vote of 168 yes to 74 no.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.