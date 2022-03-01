Danville voters cast their ballots during this year’s Annual Meeting, deciding two select board races and a number of municipal and school spending items.
In the select board race, incumbent Peter Griffin was re-elected to a three-year term by a vote of 387 to 263 over challenger Craig Morris.
The two one-year seats on the select board went to Janice Ouellette with 470 votes and incumbent Kellie Merrell with 449 votes over challenger Alison Despathy who received 224 votes.
All special appropriation requests passed as did the municipal General Fund budget of $856,722 and highway budget of $1,850,722.
In school business, Clayton Gargill received 564 votes for a three-year seat on the school board and was the only named candidate on the ballot. There were 32 write-in votes in that race. Melissa Conly received 522 votes and Molly Gleason received 515 votes as the two named candidates for two one-year seats on the board. There were 103 write-in votes in that race.
The school budget of $6,723,233 passed by a vote of 472-224.
The voting tallies are preliminary results that will be confirmed by Town Clerk Wendy Somers.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.