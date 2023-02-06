Danville Voters To Decide Complete Switch To Balloting
In this file photo Danville resident Virginia Incerpi casts a ballot during Danville's in-person Town Meeting in March 2019. At right is town clerk Wendy Somers. At left is selectboard and board of civil authority member Kellie Merrell. (File Photo By Todd Wellington)

Danville voters will consider a charter change at Town Meeting this year that will switch the town from its pre-pandemic tradition of conducting much of its municipal and school business from the floor to all Australian balloting.

Voters at both the town and school meetings next month will be asked via a pair of warrant articles at each meeting if they want to switch all business to ballot measures.

