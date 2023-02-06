Danville Voters To Decide Complete Switch To Balloting

Danville voters will consider a charter change at Town Meeting this year that will switch the town from its pre-pandemic tradition of conducting much of its municipal and school business from the floor to all Australian balloting.
Voters at both the town and school meetings next month will be asked via a pair of warrant articles at each meeting if they want to switch all business to ballot measures.
Before the pandemic, Danville had been voting on its budgets by all-day balloting but special appropriations, officers and other measures were decided from the floor. That all changed with the pandemic, when Town Meetings switched to Australian balloting, often with ballots mailed to voters.
“Absentee balloting was well received in Danville,” said Town Clerk Wendy Somers of the switch to balloting during the pandemic. “We got way more participation than we did Town Meeting day.”
The topic was discussed at a select board meeting in January when the five members voted unanimously to put the charter change on the warrant for this year’s Town Meeting.
Because Danville’s current charter calls for most warrant articles, such as this issue, to be voted on from the floor, the decision to make the switch will be a floor vote this march. The specific warrant questions ask: Shall the Town of Danville vote on all public questions by Australian ballot? and Shall the Town of Danville elect its town officers by Australian ballot?
The select board meeting minutes from Jan. 19 note that this is not to “take away from the importance of an in-person Town Meeting, but to allow an opportunity for voters who are not able to attend the in-person portion of Town Meeting to take part in the decision-making process in the Town of Danville. Our intent is to continue hosting an in-person Town Meeting for informational presentations, questions and answers.”
“If you have just regular Town Meeting you have a few hundred people making decisions for the whole town,” said Somers of the discussion. “You get way more people voting on the things that matter the most in town.”
The question will also be part of Danville’s School Meeting as well. The School Board held a special meeting last week to review the additional questions that will appear on the school warrant, which mimic the town questions. The voters at the school meeting will be asked, Shall the voters of the Danville School District vote on all public questions by Australian ballot? and Shall the voters of the Danville School District elect its school board officers by Australian ballot?
This year the school budget will be by Australian ballot and all other questions from the floor, but depending on the outcome future business could be entirely by balloting.
Somers said it’s possible the Town and School District could end up with different results, but she believes the measures should pass in both, given how popular the balloting has been the last few years.
Municipal voters will be presented with a General Fund budget of $687,674.99, which was unanimously approved for the vote by the select board. This compares to last year’s approved budget of $856,722.
This year’s Highway Budget request is for $1,575,705, compared to $1,850,460 from last year.
Voters will also decide on 13 special appropriations ranging from a $250 request from the Community Restorative Justice center to $28,000 for Pope Memorial Library. Other organizations requesting funding include Caledonia Home Health Care ($2,600), Catamount Film and Arts ($500), Danville Senior Action Center ($5,000), Fairbanks Museum ($2,196), Kingdom Animal Shelter ($500), NEK Council on Aging ($1,700), Northeast Kingdom Human Service ($2,306), Northeast Kingdom Youth Service ($750), RCT ($1,800), Umbrella ($1,200), and West Danville Community Club ($1,000).
