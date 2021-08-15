Property tax bills are arriving in mailboxes this week, and Danville and Waterford residents who look closely before digging out their checkbooks will notice a welcome change: the school tax rate they passed earlier this year has dropped significantly.
To be specific, the projected school tax rate in Danville (for those who pay entirely based on property value) was $1.66 per $100 of assessed home value, and the final tax rate is $1.46. This amounts to a $200 drop for every $100,000 a property is worth.
In Waterford, the projected tax rate was $1.74 while the final tax rate came in at $1.61, amounting to a $130 drop per $100,000 of property value.
How did this happen?
“Passing a school budget is not the final step in determining the impact of school spending on local taxpayers,” explained Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU, which oversees Danville and Waterford schools) Superintendent Mark Tucker in an email.
In the case of Danville and Waterford, their school budget, and the ensuing projected tax rate, was voted upon while the towns were in the midst of a reappraisal of their property values. Reappraisals are usually done every seven to 10 years — or, more accurately, when home values and sale prices get really out of whack — and, when a reappraisal is completed after a budget is passed, it will always cause the projected tax rate to go down.
This is because school tax rates are calculated based on what is called the “Common Level of Appraisal,” an annual equalization study performed by Vermont’s tax department comparing assessed property values within a municipality to actual sale prices. The CLA makes sure that, even if a reappraisal hasn’t been done in years, everyone in the state is paying based on the approximate value of their home.
Reappraisals bring the CLA back in line with the ideal level of assessed values and sale values being about equal.
Danville’s reappraisal was completed in April, and Waterford’s in July — both a month or two after their school’s budgets were passed.
In addition, the tax rate is also based upon the Yield Rate, a figure set by the legislature that will often change at the end of their session. The initial Yield Rate set in December was $10,763 and the final rate was $11,317 — decreasing the projected tax rate in all communities.
This year, another figure that affects the tax rate, the excess spending penalty, was also eliminated by the legislature for the current and upcoming fiscal years (FY22, FY23). This cut the tax rate by 23 cents in Peacham and by three cents in Cabot, the Caledonian previously reported.
The final homestead tax rates (for those who claim their house as their primary residence) within CCSU are as follows — Cabot, $1.72; Danville, $1.46; Peacham: $1.72; Barnet: $1.70; Walden: $1.66; Waterford: $1.61; Marshfield: $1.82; Plainfield: $1.75.
Danville taxpayers have until Oct. 26 to pay their property taxes, which consist of both the school and municipal tax rates. Waterford taxpayers will have until Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.