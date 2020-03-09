Tylynn Langmaid, 35, of Danville, was cited for driving on a criminally suspended license, Vermont State Police reported.
Langmaid was stopped around 9:50 p.m., troopers said, and a subsequent investigation revealed she had a suspended license. She was taken into custody and was transported to the barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing.
