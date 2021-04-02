Danville Woman Creates Local Giving Circle

DANVILLE — A new way to help advance worthy causes is launching in the region, called the Northeast Kingdom Giving Circle.
The history of giving circles is not a new concept, but they are seeing a new generation of nurturing in Vermont the past year, as a duo of veteran professional fundraisers have lent their expertise to the Giving Project, an effort aimed at helping to educate citizens around the state on how the historic practice of pooling individuals’ contributions can build stronger communities for everyone.
The founders of the Giving Project, Leslie Halperin and Laura Latka, both of Chittenden County, are offering free workshops in partnership with Philanthropy Together called LaunchpadVT to help teach others how to begin giving circles.
Their philanthropy project led Danville’s, Dru Roessle, to start a NEK Giving Circle. Roessle, who works for the State of Vermont, is a relatively new resident of the NEK. She moved to the area from Burlington, where she lived for more than a decade.
Roessle is hoping to hear from people interested in being part of the launch of the new NEK Giving Circle, she said this week.
“During LaunchpadVT, I designed a framework for a giving circle in the Kingdom that I would want to join if asked, the purpose of which would be to: build capacity for collective thriving in the Northeast Kingdom by pooling funds to support local initiatives, projects, organizations, and partnerships working at the grassroots for social, environmental, and economic justice. I imagine an inter-generational group of about 10 or 15 people with different life experiences and different capacities for donating money.”
The Giving Project
While there are a number of giving circles active across Vermont, Halperin and Latka said this week Bennington is the only other region that has a giving circle committed specifically to a section of the state for its chosen work. The organization has a directory of circles in their network and does trainings regularly, including an upcoming one aimed at high school students called NextGen training.
According to Latka, “Giving circles are nothing new, they go back to the days of slavery and mutual aid societies for immigrants.”
A group would form to “pool their resources for someone who was arriving, or someone who needed help, so it’s this beautiful, simple and historical vehicle that can come together and have much more impact,” with the collective support of a giving circle, explained Latka.
Just about a year ago, when the pandemic was in its infancy, Halperin and Latka launched the Giving Project to build out a new tier of philanthropy in Vermont.
Latka said, “It makes giving really accessible to everyone, whether you can give $5 or $5,000, everyone has an equal vote on what’s important and where the money could go and where the needs are. It’s really powerful and exciting. We were ready to launch and then this global pandemic hit.”
The women at first wondered, “maybe we need to stop” said Latka, but they soon realized “we need community now more than ever,” and coming together via Zoom was better than not coming together.
“I think people have been looking for a way to help,” she said.
“When you can write a check for a million dollars your money says ‘this is important’, when a group of people come together, even if they can only donate modest sums, that collective voice becomes important,” said Halperin.
The way it will work is that “Everyone comes together, learns and discusses and decides where they think the funding should go,” said Latka of how giving circles operate. “Then everyone writes their own check to the non profit; there are no fees.”
It’s not just about supporting nonprofits and organizations, said Latka, “It can be bigger than that. Giving circles can give to individuals, a family whose house catches on fire,” for example. She likened it to the idea of a book club, “It’s more flexible, it’s a group.”
To find out more about the start of the NEK Giving Project, contact Dru Roessle at: drusilla.roessle@gmail.com
