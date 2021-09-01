Danville Woman Gains Lieutenant Colonel Rank

Being a mother of twin 6-year-olds while working as a nurse and serving in the U.S. military is worth a salute, but at just 37 years old, Kathryn Burnell has a high-ranking reason for even greater respect.
The Danville resident was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in March. She is a member of the 109th Airlift Wing in the New York Air National Guard.
“It’s a huge honor and it’s exciting,” said Burnell, who recently moved with her husband, Marc, and twin children, Aubrey and Issiah, ages 6, from McIndoe Falls to Danville.
The promotion came six months ago, but the high rank is still sinking in, she said.
“It feels weird when people call me colonel,” said Burnell.
She first entered the Guard in 2004, joining the Vermont Air National Guard and serving a role in “logistics.”
“All I did was drive forklifts most of the time,” she said.
Joining the military was a calling Burnell said she felt even as she approached graduation from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2002, but the timing wasn’t right, she said; her graduation came nine months after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
She enrolled in a nursing program at Norwich University after high school graduation and “re-evaluated” her desire to serve in the U.S. military. Two years later she was in uniform.
A job opportunity in North Carolina for her husband took the couple there, and in 2007 Burnell was commissioned as a flight nurse with the North Carolina Air National Guard. She credits her decision to become a flight nurse as the reason she has remained in military service for so long.
“For me flight nursing was probably the most rewarding job,” she said.
During a deployment to Washington DC, her role was to fly with military personnel who had been hurt back to their home bases after receiving medical attention at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She said it was a joy to help escort recovered people home where she could witness the happy reunion of the injured people and their loved ones.
She also spoke of flying into Afghanistan to provide medical transport for wounded soldiers and of being part of the return flights to the U.S. “You get to bring people home to their families; it doesn’t get better than that,” Burnell said.
She made 12 or 13 flights into Afghanistan while on deployment.
She and her husband moved back to the Northeast Kingdom in 2010 and Burnell made the choice to continue in the Guard as a flight nurse, but it meant finding the nearest base that offers that position. The closest to McIndoe Falls is in Scotia, N.Y. at the Stratton Air National Guard Base, four hours away.
Beginning in 2012, Burnell began working for the Danville Health Center as a nurse practitioner. Two months after starting there she was called to her first military deployment. Her day job has been supportive through the years. Twice she has nominated her Northern Counties Health Care employers for their support of military personnel in the workplace. In 2016, Shawn Tester, then director of Primary Care at NCHC, was given the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award. In 2019, NCHC CEO Michael Costa got the award.
In her military career, Burnell has advanced in rank as an officer at a quick pace.
“It usually takes 16-22 years to achieve this rank,” she said. It took her 14 years.
She credits the opportunities she’s had in military service and her deployments for giving her important experiences to develop as a leader.
“Doing the job stateside as hurricane relief missions and bringing troops home, going to Japan and bringing sick stateside and being able to travel over to the Middle East and southwest Asia, doing the job gave me the experience to grow and evolve,” she said. “This allowed me to take the experiences I have had and train those around me.”
Burnell also said the people she has served with have helped her to have success in the military. “The teams I have worked with have been the most valuable asset that has allowed this (promotions) to happen,” she said.
Members of her “military family” helped her in a more personal way last year when Issiah was severely injured in a lawnmowing accident. In August 2020, Issiah was in the yard when he fell in front of the lawnmower and was flown by an emergency helicopter to the hospital with a severe leg injury.
The decision was made to amputate Issiah’s right foot and during his recovery time when the Burnells were with their son, McIndoe Falls neighbors and members of the Guard from New York pitched in to get the house ready for Issiah’s return.
Issiah is doing well, said Burnell, and is now a first-grader at Danville School.
Burnell is part of a military-minded family and a tradition of not just enlisting but committing for the long haul.
Her father, David Davis, of Waterford, served in the Army National Guard for 32 years. Brother Mike, a senior master sergeant, has been with the Vermont Air Guard for 22 years. Brother Ryan retired as a tech sergeant at Vermont National Guard, having served for 20 years.
Burnell hasn’t decided how long she’ll remain in the Guard, but plans to remain for at least another three years to reach the 20-year mark.
So far, there hasn’t been an occasion for Burnell to warrant a salute from her older brothers, but she plans to make sure there’s at least one time before she retires.
“We’ve actually never been in uniform with me as an officer, but I did threaten them that before I retire I will jump out from behind a car (in uniform) so that they’ll all have to salute me,” said Burnell.
