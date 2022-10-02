DANVILLE — It’s the time of year when the pull-off on Route 2 at the top of the hill overlooking Danville often has an out-of-state tour bus and carloads of people from all over gawking with cameras in hand.
Richard Menard and his wife, Pamela Phipps, who live in Yarmouth, on Cape Cod, were up with their rescue dog and returned to Danville to take in the fall colors and beauty before heading to Dog Mountain this weekend.
“We’re having fun and really playing tourists!” said Pamela, adding, “We’re having fun and people are very nice.”
Autumn is in its full splendor and people were heading to the North Country this weekend to take in the beauty of foliage season.
And nowhere was that autumnal energy more vibrant than at the Autumn on the Green this Sunday.
Volunteers from the community and Danville Chamber of Commerce were out early on Saturday and spent all day getting things ready for the much-anticipated annual festival presented by the business organization.
Autumn on the Green is an award-winning showcase for artisans, crafters, cottage industries and businesses amidst the spectacular views and color of autumn in Danville, Vermont, the Chamber proclaimed the event for this year.
They noted on their social media that “Over 200 vendors offer items from very unique whimsical jewelry to dog biscuits.”
“Original artwork, antiques, pottery, home-spun yarn and knitwear, clothing, salves and body products, books, candles, quilts, baskets, rugs, hand-crafted furniture and wood products are just a few of the offerings available. Vermont specialties featured are maple products, cheese, pumpkins, cider, home-made jams and jellies, pickles and relishes, baked goods and desserts of all kinds; you may even find some whoopee pies!” the promised vendor items were listed. “Delicious foods, and the tantalizing smell of freshly roasted and ground coffee, embody the welcome of a New England village sharing autumn at its peak. Also on hand are crowd favorites like gourmet wraps, salads, soups & stews, BBQ pulled pork, burgers, dogs, and some of the best fries around.”
The community of Danville, the Chamber noted, ” … offers beautiful, scenic views, fine dining and quaint, country living.”
The weather couldn’t have cooperated more perfectly this weekend, and Danville was abuzz with visitors from all over; shuttle bus service ferried people closer to the event on the green, where Peacham Road was closed off with a sheriff’s cruiser at the Route 2 end.
McDonald Farm had hundreds of pumpkins at its stand and was a popular stop for families, and the smells of local foods from maple kettle corn to cider doughnuts, fries, brisket, local beer made in town at Red Barn, and anything you could imagine at a fall festival, could be smelled tempting the thousands of visitors who enjoyed the event in the morning and afternoon.
Kingdom All Stars entertained from the gazebo, with Cameron Clark, Aden and Owen Marcotte and Siri Jolliff playing songs for the crowd.
A Vietnam veteran, Marvin Carey of Barre was seen knitting scarves on a loom, at the booth where his girlfriend Phyllis Hussey and he were selling all manner of handmade warm items from scarves to baby cocoons, which Marvin showed, holding up to explain the snuggly item. The couple sell everything from gnomes to octopus toys and decorations, Phyllis pointed out.
Maple syrup from the Danville Gadapee farm was offered, and baked goods galore, including homemade pies, stews, and much more, and crowds lined up at some booths to sample the local specialties, including a Pythian stew at one stand.
A banner near the gazebo honored Cheryl Linsley, who began the Autumn on the Green event 20 years ago, in 2002, to celebrate local talent and offer a festival that has grown from Danville and Northeast Kingdom purveyors to vendors much farther afield as the event has grown.
Braided rug maker Mary Ragno of Danville was offering little hand braided corn for autumn decorations.
“It’s the first time I’ve tried them,” she said. “They’re my nod to autumn.”
Peter Bowry of Danville was selling items he upcycled into coat racks, lamps and more, including a toaster lamp and doorknob coat racks.
“I have a barn full of stuff and when I get time, I see what speaks to me,” he said as his stand was browsed by many people lured in by the unique items he crafted, some from pieces of old farm implements made into useful home decor.
He said of some of the items, including the old toaster he found by the side of the road, “Because it’s old, I think it’s neat.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.