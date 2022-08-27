HARDWICK — The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter in St. Johnsbury received a grant check from the Vermont Old Cemetery Association on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The $160 check was presented at the Center Cemetery in Hardwick, a location that DAR has worked closely with, on behalf of the continued work and effort put forth to restore the cemetery. The check covers supplies for headstone repair, epoxy and materials used to reattach broken stones and straighten headstones at the Center Cemetery.
“The DAR Chapters work focuses on repairing, cleaning and restoring cemeteries that have been neglected over the years,” Historic Preservation Committee Chair Debra Bell said. “Our hope is to bring public attention to the community’s history, patriotism and educate others about the important role cemeteries play in our past, present and future by providing clues to the ancestors who settled the communities we now call home.”
Covering Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties, the focus on the Center Cemetery began two years ago when Bell and Donna Hale, also a member of the Chapter’s Historic Preservation committee, became involved with the cemetery restoration. The committee has worked alongside VOCA, as well as the Town of Hardwick and community members, in planning cemetery restoration work days to carry out the process.
VOCA has hundreds of members that regularly join local volunteers around the state to perform gravestone repair, righting and cleaning. They also provide 2-to-1 matching grants to municipalities, church cemeteries, private cemetery associations and other organizations for cemetery restoration projects.
So far, there had been two restoration work days in June and October of 2021 and one this past May. The last, and projected final, work day is set for May 20 of next year and will have a primary agenda of straightening and repairing the stones.
One of the earliest cemeteries in Vermont, Center Cemetery sits off of Bridgman Hill Road, on Shepard Farm Lane, and is about a mile-and-a-half drive north of Hardwick’s central village. Its a space that contains more than 300 headstones and serves as the final resting place for “some of the earliest settlers and soldiers from all conflicts of war,” according to Bell.
In an effort to preserve those that are buried there, DAR took on the restoration project and put a plan into action to return the stones that had fallen down, and that were dirty from pollution and lichen, back to their normal appearance.
“Thanks to the partnership with the Town of Hardwick, the Vermont Old Cemetery Association and donations from the community, the stone repairs and cleaning should be complete after the final scheduled restoration date,” Bell said.
Community volunteer participation is something that Bell says has been especially important throughout the process.
“Having town people involved is helpful and helps with the continued interest and continual maintenance for burial grounds,” Bell said.
Since DAR is a non-profit organization, all restoration efforts are funded through donations. If community members within Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties are interested in having a restoration cemetery project in their community with the DAR, they are encouraged to contact Bell at (802) 782-2550. Donations can be mailed to Donna Hale, P.O. Box 243, Hardwick, Vermont.
“Hopefully, St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter of St. Johnsbury can continue to preserve the past through cemetery restoration for all to enjoy through donations,” Bell said.
