HARDWICK — The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter in St. Johnsbury received a grant check from the Vermont Old Cemetery Association on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The $160 check was presented at the Center Cemetery in Hardwick, a location that DAR has worked closely with, on behalf of the continued work and effort put forth to restore the cemetery. The check covers supplies for headstone repair, epoxy and materials used to reattach broken stones and straighten headstones at the Center Cemetery.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments