DAR Donates To White River Junction Veterans Hospital

Left to Right: Nola Forbes; Edna Curtin, Chapter Regent; Karen Campbell, WRJ VT VA Medical Center; Debra Bell; Terry Wallace. (Contributed Photo)

Saint John de Crevecoeur Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented an $800 check and other donations to the White River Junction Veterans Hospital, Veteran Needs Program at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The program serves all veterans in Vermont as well as four contiguous counties in New Hampshire and Canada. It is funded by donations which go to support homeless veterans, woman’s center, recreation therapy and settling Veterans in homes, just to name a few.

