DAR Donates To White River Junction Veterans Hospital

Saint John de Crevecoeur Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented an $800 check and other donations to the White River Junction Veterans Hospital, Veteran Needs Program at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The program serves all veterans in Vermont as well as four contiguous counties in New Hampshire and Canada. It is funded by donations which go to support homeless veterans, woman’s center, recreation therapy and settling Veterans in homes, just to name a few.
Based in Saint Johnsbury, this DAR chapter presents a yearly donation to support this program. This year, money was raised through a fundraiser at the Waterford Rest Area on I-93 north on July 2. Donations from McKenzie’s in Burlington, Freihofer Bakery Outlet, Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury and baked goods made by the Chapter were all available by donation to travelers stopping at the rest area.
The DAR is a non-profit organization and all of the community efforts are funded through donations. If individuals within the community are interested in supporting the efforts, donations can be mailed to Donna Hale, P.O. Box 243, Hardwick, Vermont. St. John De Crevecoeur Chapter of St. Johnsbury, VT.
