ST. JOHNSBURY — Volunteer crews straightened up headstones and firmed up foundations during a workday Saturday at the historic Ayer-Hawkins Cemetery.
Two members of the St. Johnsbury chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Nola Forbes and Debra Bell, assisted with the project, which had some 10 people discussing the cemetery’s history and names on headstones while gussying up the Crepeault Hill Road property.
The Revolutionary War was fought from 1775-83. “A lot of the Revolutionary War fellas moved to this area after the Revolution was done, and helped settle a lot of our Northeast Kingdom,” said Forbes. “They don’t have any memorials at any of the county courthouse parks because they they didn’t serve from this area, but they moved here and died here. So this is one of our efforts to help honor their memory.”
In fact, St. John d’Crevecoeur, the name of the chapter, “did significant support in this country during the Revolution,” Forbes said. The town of St. Johnsbury is named after him, she added, “but with a modification to St. Johnsbury because there were already other places named St. Johns. That’s why we’re the only St. Johnsbury in the world. He was given an honorary citizenship for the state of Vermont, even though he was from France.”
“Part of our mission this year is to assist with cemetery restoration and maintenance,” said Bell, a member of the DAT Historic Preservation Committee. “There’s a couple of cemeteries in Hardwick we’re looking at next.”
Formerly the Goss Hollow Cemetery, it was renamed Ayer-Hawkins Cemetery in 2016. Information on the old Goss Hollow Cemetery stated that “Land for this burial ground was given by Samuel Ayer and Jeriah Hawkins, early settlers in this part of town. Veterans of the Revolutionary War, both men are buried, as is a third veteran, Nathaniel Brown.”
David Goss, who Forbes cited as the earliest settler in town of the Goss family, is buried there, as is David Goss Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.