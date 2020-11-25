It is a lazy Sunday afternoon at my little cottage on the hill. There is a distinct chill in the air, so I have just filled the wood stove and a lovely and glowing light now fills the room, bringing needed warmth to my cold hands and grateful dogs. There is a Patriots game on the television, but it is, sadly, serving as background noise, as our team is often behind these days, post Tom Brady. There are a couple Christmas card boxes waiting to be opened once I finish this piece, but, first, I would like to spend some time with all of you.

These are different times, so this is a different kind of column. I have spent more time at my rolltop desk in the past eight months than I have at the office, as I have had to work from home due to Covid-19. Unfortunately, the virus has not waned. The pandemic that scared us so in the spring is back with a vengeance with the arrival of colder weather, roaring as brightly as my fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments