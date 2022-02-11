Dark COVID January At The St. Johnsbury School

It has been a very rough COVID start to the new year at the St. Johnsbury School.
But things may be getting better.
The school has had 86 positive cases since Jan. 10 and hundreds of teacher and staff absences for a variety of COVID-related reasons such as positive tests, close contacts, closed daycares or impacts at other schools that force school employees to stay home. School employees with COVID-like symptoms are also a factor.
“January was a very tough month for us,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca on Friday. “The guidance clearly told anyone with symptoms to stay home, and with the ease and spread of the Omicron variant, our staff was impacted by this.”
There were 434 teacher and staff absences in January and 48 more absences at the start of February with an average of about 24 absences a day.
But school officials say there is hope for a brighter future now that Omicron cases are declining across the state and the number of COVID-related absences at the school is also in decline.
“While we are still being vigilant, it is starting to feel a little more manageable in terms of staffing,” said Ricca. “Last week we used approximately 1000 test kits for the positive cases we had in our building.”
The school has also hosted a vaccine clinic recently. A total of 30 doses were administered, according to Ricca’s regular report to the school board. Ricca also noted in his report that the Vermont Department of Health reports that Caledonia County has had 326 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks and that St. Johnsbury has an estimated vaccination rate of 81-90 percent.
