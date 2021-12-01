LYNDON — The developer of a proposed 68-unit campground intends to press on.
Foster Goodrich, the managing partner of Waypoint Development LLC, said new permit applications will be submitted for the $7.3 million project.
The controversial 64-acre development would be located at 1165 Darling Hill Rd.
The Development Review Board denied the initial permit applications last month, concluding they were incomplete.
“We are taking into account all of the feedback we received from those for, or against, our project and will [submit a new permit],” Goodrich said. “We appreciate everybody’s time and all of the interest in the project.”
In their decision, DRB determined that Waypoint’s applications lacked sufficient detail, such as traffic, noise, light, groundwater, and environmental impact studies.
Developers also failed to address the resort’s potential effects on the safety and character of the community.
Both permit applications — one for “site plan approval,” the other for a “conditional use permit” to allow a campground in a rural residential district — failed on unanimous 6-0 votes.
There is no timeline for Waypoint to reapply.
New permit applications for the project would continue to face significant opposition, particularly from property owners in the historic Darling Hill neighborhood.
Those living nearby the proposed development worry it will detract from the peace, tranquility and beauty of iconic Darling Hill Road.
A public hearing on Nov. 4 drew nearly 100 people and the majority were neighbors who objected to the proposed campground. That included most of the 25 people who testified in person, and 22 others who submitted written testimony.
Opponents pushed for DRB to classify the Waypoint development as transient lodging (like a motel) due to the size, scope and nature of the project. Transient lodging is not allowed in a rural residential zone (campgrounds are).
However, in their decision, DRB said Lyndon zoning by-laws do not define what a campground can, or can not, include. DRB also said the proposed Waypoint project was comparable in “sites per acre” to the town’s other two campgrounds: Kingdom Campground (174 campsites on 167 acres in a commercial district) and Maple Brook Campground (32 sites on 30 acres in a rural residential district).
The DRB decision did not address claims that the project goes against the town’s zoning by-laws (which state that rural residential districts “should be restricted to agriculture, forestry, outdoor recreational and residential use”) and the 2020 municipal plan (which recommends protecting rural scenic areas like Darling Hill Road and channeling development to Lyndonville).
The proposed 64-acre campground would feature 68 cabins with full utilities, parking for 200 (for guests and Kingdom Trails Association users), and a pavilion for wedding/event space (which is already permitted and in place).
Waypoint would also convert a cow barn into ancillary retail and food, and an indoor pump track. Another structure would be turned into a small beer garden.
Waypoint intends to purchase 380 acres in total, including the Wildflower Inn and a significant portion of Kingdom Trails, with plans to preserve the trail network and leave most of the open land untouched.
Goodrich said Waypoint would not appeal the DRB decision to the Vermont Environmental Court.
In addition to town permits, the project would also require Act 250 and State Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply permits.
