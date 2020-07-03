LYNDON — A public hearing held via Zoom of the Lyndon Development Review Board was held Thursday evening to consider a 3-lot subdivision of a 63-acre parcel located at 1620 Darling Hill Rd.
After taking about a half hour of questions and public testimony, the board closed the public hearing, and then a motion was made to accept the draft decision approving the subdivision in a unanimous vote.
“Alright, the application is approved,” announced DRB member Curtis Carpenter, serving as chair for the meeting, attended by 13 people.
Michael Greenblatt, of Philadelphia, Pa., is the applicant seeking approval from the town for a minor subdivision. He thanked the board for the approval.
The permit application lists Kristin Barany of Barnet as the property owner.
Greenblatt and his wife appeared together from their home, and he explained their plans for the land.
He said one lot would be 59 acres and the other two lots are proposed to be just under 2 acres. He said he and his wife are planning to build a home on the larger lot. He understood the plans he has proposed are in compliance with the local zoning regulations and he asked for their consideration.
Town Planner Annie McLean said the lots have either ample road frontage or access via a right-of-way.
Greenblatt was asked where on Darling Hill Road the land is located, and he told the board, “We are just south of Heaven’s Bench.”
“North of the Darth Vader house,” offered neighbor Barbara Irwin, who was on the line and lives across the street.
Other than the location by local landmarks and the frontage questions, the board did not have other questions for the applicant.
Irwin said she had both a few comments and questions. She explained she lives across the road.
She expressed concern about possible contamination of her well, saying the soil is sandy, “and it is a deep slope.”
“I am concerned with the number of houses going up there; my question for them is are they going to put any covenants on the deeds for the houses?” she asked.
McLean said that was not something the DRB could enforce so it was not pertinent to the hearing and the town’s jurisdiction.
“I guess my comment once again is there is nothing in your zoning to prevent a subdivision … We’re trying to preserve the integrity of this road because it’s historic and it’s scenic,” said Irwin, expressing concern about the “fragmentation of farmland.” She referenced a survey of landowners who “really want to preserve the historic integrity of this road … I hope they realize the value of that, that’s probably what led them to buy it.”
She suggested the owners build their home and take a pause before building two more homes on the other lots. “Everything that drew them to this particular property is potentially going to be taken away.”
Irwin pressed for an overlay district to restrict building on Darling Hill Road and said of the three-home subdivision across the street from her home that’s planned, “I view it as a development.”
Irwin also gave a “shout out” to the Kingdom Trail Association which is working with the Vermont Land Trust to raise funds to buy nearly 270 acres on Darling Hill Road.
She said, “I would hope that you would live here first and understand the beauty of what this road is about before you break it up. That’s all I have.”
Kathleen Walsh, another Darling Hill Road homeowner, said she and her husband moved there 20 years ago and more and more development has been coming and the scenic views and way of life are disappearing. She said the very thing that draws people to the road is threatened and will be destroyed if too much development is allowed.
Irwin and Walsh presented information on an overlay zone to try to restrict development on Darling Hill Road. She said she has not seen any progress with that effort. “We’ve heard nothing to date … I think we have to put an actionable approach to it, not just have it in the Town Plan, it’s just words.”
Susan Hanus, also a Darling Hill Road property owner, asked if the property was subject to Act 250 or if it triggered Act 250, and McLean said it would have to be a 10-lot subdivision to trigger the state process.
She said the subdivision would be within the designated historic district.
A proposal earlier by the town’s Planning Commission calling for 10-acre lots in the Rural Residential District was shot down with opposition from the public, noted Hanus, who formerly served on the commission.
Another neighbor, Zoe Gascon, also spoke briefly, and said, “It’s very sad to see what’s happening here on Darling Hill; exactly why people come here is because it’s so beautiful and pastoral and by creating subdivisions like this we are destroying exactly why people come here.”
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Gascon.
Irwin said, “It’s back on the Greenblatts to do some soul searching … and see what kind of stewards they want to be, because no zoning would prevent everything, anyway.”
Each of the proposed building lots will be designed for construction of 4-bedroom, single-family residences located adjacent to 1620 Darling Hill Rd.
Carpenter, after the meeting, on Friday said, “Our role on the DRB is apply the zoning by-laws as adopted by the town, rather than to make town policy. That said, I firmly believe that Lyndon’s subdivision rules represent sound public policy.”
“By allowing the creation of smaller building lots, we give landowners flexibility and help them limit the fragmentation of the larger land parcels in town,” said Carpenter. “The Greenblatts’ subdivision application took a 63-acre lot, carved off two small building lots of less than two acres a piece, while leaving 94 percent of the original lot in one contiguous piece. Personally, that’s the kind of result I like to see.”
