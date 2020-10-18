Darling Hill Wines To Be Sold At New E. Burke Retail Shop

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This building at 83 Kirby Road is being bought by a couple from St. Augustine, Fla., who plan to use the upper level of the space as a retail wine shop, carrying locally made wines and other merchandise and Vermont-made products at the East Burke commercial building. A fitness studio on the first level will remain under the plans. (Courtesy Photo)
BURKE — The town’s Development Review Board (DRB) has approved an application for a permit sought by Karl and Samantha Wiedemann to use the upper level of an existing commercial building to sell Vermont-made products from, including locally made wines.
Town of Burke Administrator and also the town’s Zoning Administrator Mike Harris said on Thursday that the board approved the Wiedemann’s application for “the retail space for selling Vermont products, and the wine they produce.”
