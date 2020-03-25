LEBANON, NH – Edward Merrens, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, shared updates about testing capabilities, mask usage, limiting staff entrances to the medical center, temperature screenings, the success of our fabric mask donations, and acknowledging that we are all trying to adapt during these unsettled times, on Tuesday.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s (DHMC) laboratory is now able to test for Novel Coronavirus n2019-CoV, the virus which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness. Implementing this testing required complex evaluations and validations of new testing protocols set forth by the FDA and CDC.

