LEBANON, NH – Yesterday, the White House announced a call-to-action for anyone who can donate any expendable personal protective equipment (PPE) to address the nationwide shortages that healthcare providers are facing. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (D-HH) echoes the urgent local need and requests donations of masks, face shields, isolation gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Donations can be dropped off to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Service Center building located at 52 LaBombard Road North in Lebanon. Drop off items will be accepted 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

