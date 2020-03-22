LEBANON, NH – The concept of social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 has left the community, and the 490 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) volunteers, feeling unsure how they can help during this time of need. As critical supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) dwindles across the country, there has been a national movement of volunteers who have started to sew masks for hospital staff and patients.

DHMC took notice of the swell of eager volunteers, and is preparing kits with fabric and elastic for local pick-up and launched a website with directions on how to sew the masks.

