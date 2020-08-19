Dartmouth-Hitchcock Research Into Presence Of COVID-19 In Wastewater Could Offer Clues About Virus Clusters

LEBANON, NH – Dartmouth-Hitchcock (D-H) has begun research to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in municipal wastewater. With about 60 percent of COVID-19 patients shedding the virus in their waste, this research has the potential to serve as a valuable complement to human diagnostics, and an efficient, cost-effective and less invasive “heads up” of a significant spread of the virus, especially in institutional settings.

Co-leading the wastewater surveillance testing project team for D-H are Clinical Chemist Jacqueline Hubbard, PhD, and Medical Microbiologist Isabella Martin, MD, along with Project Coordinator Gregory Tsongalis, PhD, vice chair for Research and director of the Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at D-H.

