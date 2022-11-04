Upon entering the carriage barn at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, your eyes will spot many objects that speak of winter. There are the traverses or bobsleds that hang on the wall, as well as scooters or jack-jumpers. On another wall are examples of old wooden sleds, wooden skis, and a pair of skates that strapped to your shoes or boots. Two Ryan sleighs suggest the transportation of the season and the Handy ice cutting objects suggest the work of the season.

To highlight two different sources of winter recreation that both involve sliding, we will reflect back on the jack-jumper, also referred to as a scooter, and traverse. The jack-jumper in its simplest form, was a barrel stave with a seat attached to it. Once on the seat, the length of your ride down a hill is determined by your skill of balancing, sometimes without touching a foot to the ground. Edward Fairbanks, in his book, The Town of St. Johnsbury, makes reference to them. Around 1846, he speculated that “more scooters were put together in a woodshed at the south end of the Plain, than elsewhere in all the town of St. Johnsbury.” The Plain refers to what we call Main Street.

