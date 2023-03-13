Data Revision Pushes Unemployment Rate Up, But Many Jobs Remain Open

The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows the Northeast Kingdom is closer to pre-pandemic employment levels than ever since COVID arrived but has the highest unemployment rate in the state.
The January 2023 data released on Monday show gains in the labor force and the number of people working. While the unemployment rate ticked up, officials say the state is still full employment, and available jobs are abundant.
The latest data also reflects revisions to employment data for 2022, which was stronger than initial reports.
“As part of this release of the January 2023 data, the Department is also announcing the release of revised historical data for calendar year 2022 and years prior. Overall, calendar year 2022 was stronger than previously reported,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Key metrics that were previously underreported have been revised up. These metrics include number of filled Vermont jobs, number of employed persons in Vermont, and the size of Vermont’s labor force. In addition, the number of unemployed persons and the unemployment rate were also re-estimated higher; however, even at these new elevated levels, Vermont is still considered to be at full employment. Based on this data, these are still favorable times for jobseekers as the number of available jobs is still two times higher than the number of unemployed individuals.”
That trend was reflected in the data for the Northeast Kingdom. In the St. Johnsbury area, the unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in January, compared to 3.3% in December and 4.5% last January. The month-over-month increase was due to 355 more people joining the labor force, for a total of 13,587 in the labor force working or looking for work. Of that 355 increase, 272 additional people were employed, for a total of 13,066 people working. This is the highest number of people employed in the area since January 2020, when the labor force was 13,840 and 13,238 employed.
Derby similarly saw a rise in its unemployment rate to 6.6% in January, up from 5.1% in December. Last year the unemployment rate stood at 6.9%. The month-over-month increase was due to 603 additional people joining the labor force while 387 more people found work.
Derby’s labor force now stands at 13,034 with 12,179 employed, which is the highest either has been since early 2020 when the labor force was 13,357 with 12,505 employed.
Derby continues to have the highest unemployment rate of Vermont’s 17 labor market areas, which range from 1.7% in Woodstock to 2.0% in Burlington, and 3.1% in Barre-Montpelier. The statewide (not seasonally adjusted) rate is 2.8%. St. Johnsbury and Newbury are tied for the second-highest rate at 3.8%.
The Department of Labor reported the civilian labor force participation rate was 63.4 percent in January, unchanged from the prior month. There were month-over-month job gains in professional and technical services, construction and retail trade, with losses in arts, entertainment and recreation, state government and private educational services.
The Labor Department provides support for a job search or hiring qualified candidates, jobseekers and businesses are encouraged to visit www.Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for information on events and services.
