Data Revision Pushes Unemployment Rate Up, But Many Jobs Remain Open
The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows the Northeast Kingdom is closer to pre-pandemic employment levels than ever since COVID arrived but has the highest unemployment rate in the state.

The January 2023 data released on Monday show gains in the labor force and the number of people working. While the unemployment rate ticked up, officials say the state is still full employment, and available jobs are abundant.

