Vermont officials highlighted a national survey and analysis that suggests Vermont has some of the lowest vaccine hesitancy in the country while acknowledging the data suggests slightly higher hesitancy in the NEK than the rest of the state.
The hesitancy estimations were produced by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services based on a recent survey conducted by the Census Bureau and other demographic data. The data suggests while there is an overall hesitancy rate of about 7% in Vermont, the Northeast Kingdom between .5 and 1 percentage point higher than the rest of the state, with a corresponding higher level of strong hesitation.
Michael Pieciak, Vermont’s Commissioner of Financial Regulation who oversees the state’s COVID data modeling, said the methodology used in the survey and analysis took political affiliation and voting data into account but thought there likely was a subtle difference between the NEK and the rest of the state.
“I think the Kingdom, probably based more on the political side, got ranked a little bit more hesitant than some other counties in Vermont due to its voting history,” said Pieciak. “Will it matter at the end of the day? We certainly want vaccine uptake to be as high as possible across the entire state. With the coverage that we anticipate seeing in most parts of the state, even if it’s a little bit lower in some counties, hopefully, it won’t make that much of a difference, particularly when we get our cases to a really low level. And again, Vermont won’t be an island, the whole northeast is anticipated to have really high uptake.”
“I think it’s real, that concern about hesitancy being greater in the Kingdom, that’s for sure,” said Pieciak. “Will it matter in the end? That’s to be determined, but because of the high uptake that we anticipate getting across the state, even in the Northeast Kingdom as well, I mean there are other places in the region or in the country that have a much higher degree of hesitancy than what we are seeing even in our most hesitant counties here in Vermont, so we are still confident that we will get good protection.
The same data that suggest the NEK has slightly higher hesitancy than the rest of Vermont estimates that New Hampshire’s hesitancy is nearly twice that of Vermont, with a hesitancy rate of nearly 15% in the North Country.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, the 3 counties of the Northeast Kingdom now have the 3 lowest vaccination rates in the state. The statewide average is 53.9% of all eligible Vermonters receiving at least 1 dose. Addison and Bennington lead the way at 58.6%. Orleans has the third lowest with 48.2%, Caledonia is second lowest with 47.3% and Essex County has consistently had the lowest vaccination rate and now stands at 43.5% - more than 10 percentage points behind the statewide average and 15 percentage points behind the leading counties.
State officials have grappled with improving access to vaccinations for Essex County and on Monday kicked off an arrangement with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook to vaccinate Vermonters from northern Essex County who typically receive their health care in New Hampshire.
While state officials are focused on administering vaccines as quickly as possible, Pieciak and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted that the March surge of cases has begun to ease in most counties in Vermont, including Orleans County which saw a 42% reduction in cases in the most recent 7-day snapshot.
The Health Department’s case dashboard was offline Tuesday for maintenance and upgrades, but as of Monday’s report, the NEK had reached 2,300 total cases, with 903 in Caledonia, 1,147 in Orleans and 250 in Essex.
Gov. Scott Comments On Continuing Canadian Border Closure
Gov. Phil Scott discussed the ongoing closure of the Canadian border, saying there has not been any movement he has heard on recent calls with other governors and the White House.
“I don’t think it’s a good sign when Ontario and Quebec have close the border amongst the two of them, so I’m not sensing that’s going to be anytime soon,” said Scott of the possibility of the border reopening.
Scott acknowledged the importance Canadian tourists have for Vermont’s economy and is hopeful that with time and vaccinations progress will be made to reopen the border to non-essential travel.
“We saw the dramatic effect that had on our economy. We enjoy a good amount of tourism from Quebec in particular and Canada in general and we saw that last summer as well as this winter,” said Scott. “So it is a concern, but at the same time it was interesting because we saw a lot of people, a lot of Vermonters and those from the region coming into Vermont to explore, so we will enjoy both and I’m hopeful that once Canada, Quebec in particular, catches up to where we are that the border will be opened back up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.