David Petersen Promoted To State Police Special Operations Commander

Vermont State Police Capt. David Petersen, taken at Headquarters in Waterbury in October 2020. (Courtesy Of Vt. State Police)

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, announce Lt. David Petersen, commander of professional standards at Headquarters, has been promoted to captain/special operations commander at Headquarters.

Capt. Petersen has served the people of Vermont since 2001, when he began his career as a trooper at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He was promoted to sergeant/patrol commander in St. Johnsbury in February 2010, before transferring three years later to the position of detective sergeant, also in St. Johnsbury. In March 2017, he was promoted to lieutenant and professional standards commander at Headquarters.

