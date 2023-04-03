David Rath Sentenced To 90 Days In Prison Following The Death Of Philip Barrett

David Rath was sentenced on Monday to serve 90 days in prison for crashing his car into a group of motorcyclists and killing East Burke resident Philip Barrett.
It was also a very emotional hearing.
“You took the life of a great man,” said Barrett’s daughter, Cassidy, as she addressed the court and Rath.
“A great dad, a brother, an uncle and a son. You were reckless, careless and ignorant. He did not deserve this. No daughter should ever have to see her father laying in a casket at the age of 19 years old…My father would still be here if you paid more attention.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Rath, 44, of Kirby, pleaded no contest on Monday to gross negligent operation with fatality resulting and guilty to two counts of negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.
Rath was then sentenced by Judge Justin P. Jiron to a sentence of 6-12 months, all suspended except for 90 days in prison and four years of probation. Rath was ordered to report to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on April 17 to start serving his sentence.
Barrett was 43 years old when he was killed in the crash on Red Village Road in Lyndon in August 2020.
Two other motorcyclists, including Kari Harris and Christopher Jenkins, were also injured in the collision. Both were transported by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Harris, who was Barrett’s partner for eight years, also made a statement to the court on Monday about her personal experience in the crash and her family.
“The day of the accident is something I will never forget - none of us will ever truly heal from - it was a day that broke my family,” said Harris.
“We were raising my boys together. My boys called him dad. He was with them since they were 3 and 5 and the only father they ever got to know. Until he was taken from them. And from us. No one should ever know how it feels to come home and tell your kids that their father has died. There are no words to describe how it feels to have to say that out loud to a child.”
Then came Rath’s opportunity to address the court. He wept while he stood and apologized to Barrett’s friends and family.
“I made a terrible mistake on the morning of Aug. 26, 2020, when I did not have my full attention on the road,” said Rath. “And unfortunately, I took Phil’s life from his family, his friends, our community… I am so sorry to all of you. I’ve wanted desperately to make this apology for the last two and a half years…I struggle every day with the fact that my actions caused so much pain to you. I’m so ashamed…”
Prosecutors allege that Rath was texting his wife when the crash occurred. Rath’s defense attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, has argued that the data showed the texting occurred minutes before the crash and that Rath was looking down at his vehicle’s instrumentation and heater controls.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Rath was facing a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
