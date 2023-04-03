David Rath Sentenced To 90 Days In Prison Following The Death Of Philip Barrett
Buy Now

The scene of the crash on Red Village Road in Lyndon that took the life of East Burke motorcyclist Philip Barrett.

David Rath was sentenced on Monday to serve 90 days in prison for crashing his car into a group of motorcyclists and killing East Burke resident Philip Barrett.

It was also a very emotional hearing.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments