Davis Legal Solutions To Become The New Caledonia County Public Defender

Davis Legal Solutions is the new public defender in Caledonia County.
The St. Johnsbury law firm is owned by defense attorney Amy Davis who signed a contract with the Vermont Defender General on Tuesday.
Davis Legal Solutions will take over for outgoing public defender NEK Law on June 1st.
“I couldn’t do this if I didn’t have the team that I currently have,” said Attorney Davis. “We made this decision together and they’re so incredibly supportive. I really love working with them. I think we’re gonna do really good things together for the Kingdom.”
Davis’ team also includes defense attorneys Sam Swope and Jennifer Cleveland and legal assistants Erica Fucello and Abby Campbell. Davis plans to hire another lawyer and an additional staff member as the firm transitions to full-time public defense work.
Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio believes Davis Legal Solutions will serve defendants at the highest level.
“I am confident that Amy Davis and her firm will do an excellent job representing public defense clients in Caledonia County,” said Valerio.
Davis is a Vermonter.
She grew up in Washington County, attended Vermont Law School, and was an intern at the Vermont Defender General’s office.
She began practicing law in St. Johnsbury in 2015 and worked as a public defense attorney for NEK Law until she formed her own firm in 2019.
Valerio said Davis and her firm fit perfectly with his goals.
“I looked for a firm with lawyers who had Vermont roots, who were invested in the community, and who were going to be there for the long haul,” said Valerio. “She worked with one of our Serious Felony Unit contractors. She has had conflict criminal and juvenile contracts and provided caseload relief representation in the Northeast Kingdom…She has done excellent work for our clients under these contracts over the years. Her roots in the community and devotion to this work indicate to me that she will be a stable asset in Caledonia County for many years to come. I am very happy that we could come to an agreement.”
Davis said clients could contact Davis Legal Solutions through their social media or web page to learn more about the transition from one firm to another.
“We’re gonna try to make this transition as smooth as possible,” said Davis.
Public defenders defend clients who don’t have the financial resources to hire private defense attorneys. NEK Law will continue to be the public defender in Orleans County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.