Day Three Of Simpson Trial Focuses On Vehicle Thefts, Police Chase
Buy Now

Everett Simpson

BURLINGTON — Federal prosecutors could wrap up their case Friday against a St. Johnsbury man charged with kidnapping a New Hampshire mother and her 4-year-old son in January 2019 and stealing two cars and taking them across state lines.

Everett A. Simpson, 45, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a pair of kidnapping charges involving the then-23-year-old Merrimack County, N.H. mother and her young son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars all stemming from crime spree more than four years ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments