Day Three Of Simpson Trial Focuses On Vehicle Thefts, Police Chase

BURLINGTON — Federal prosecutors could wrap up their case Friday against a St. Johnsbury man charged with kidnapping a New Hampshire mother and her 4-year-old son in January 2019 and stealing two cars and taking them across state lines.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a pair of kidnapping charges involving the then-23-year-old Merrimack County, N.H. mother and her young son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars all stemming from crime spree more than four years ago.
Senior Judge William K. Session III said Simpson could begin any defense on Monday. Sessions told the jury it could get the case later in the day and they should make plans to deliberate into the evening if needed.
Much of Thursday focused on the apprehension of Simpson after he fled the Comfort Inn in White River Junction in the victim’s car, which he abandoned in Pennsylvania. He stole another vehicle and police apprehended him after a short chase.
Law enforcement officers from Pennsylvania, along with the owner of the car stolen there, were among the witnesses on Thursday. A Hartford Police officer also testified , while a video of the victim’s interviewing also was played for the jury.
The victim, who had testified for much of Wednesday, was among those watching part of the trial on Thursday.
Simpson tried to make an issue out of the money she had received in a lawsuit against Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, where he had escaped, and the state police. A state judge had placed Simpson at Valley Vista, but officials there delayed at least 90 minutes before alerting law enforcement that he had violated the judge’s order and had fled.
The victim sued Valley Vista for negligence. She also sued the Department of Public Safety because the state police botched the investigation by never alerting other police agencies or the public through a department news release that a dangerous man was on the loose. At least one state trooper was placed on paid leave in the case.
The woman testified Valley Vista paid $2 million to settle her lawsuit. The state of Vermont paid $400,000.
The woman, who is now 27 years-old, estimated she received between $800,000 and $900,000 or roughly one-third. One third went to her now 8-year-old son, including a college fund, she said. The final third went to her lawyer, she testified.
Valley Vista had insisted on a confidentiality agreement in her settlement, but Judge Sessions explained to the woman as she took the witness stand that she needed to answer questions about the settlement if asked.
Prosecutors Matthew Lasher and Paul J. Van de Graaf reached an agreement with Simpson, who is representing himself, and his stand-by counsel, Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth to stipulate to some of the evidence in the hopes of streamlining the trial.
The stipulations mean certain items were admitted into evidence without showing the so-called chain of custody. In most trials, the prosecution must show the collection, safeguarding, and lab review of the evidence as it passes along each step in the legal process.
Two women also testified on Thursday about observing a woman, believed to be the victim, calling for help in a car in Thetford and calling 911.
Simpson tried to question if it was related because the women said they thought the car had Vermont license plates. The victim’s car had New Hampshire plates which were white with green numbers.
The car theft charges involve two vehicles. One vehicle, a van, he took from outside a home in Newbury after escaping from Valley Vista and driving it to Manchester, N.H., officials said. The second charge stems from Simpson forcing himself into the woman’s Kia Forte at a mall parking lot, and driving it to Vermont with the mother and child.
