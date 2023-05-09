LYNDON — Hours after her childcare business went up in flames on Monday, Anneka Bickford thought about shutting down for good.
The following day, however, she was re-energized by community support and vowed to carry on, saying she was dedicated to serving the region’s working families.
“[Monday] night, I’m not going to lie, I was a little overwhelmed. It was like, ‘Well, maybe this is a sign it’s time for me to retire.’ But then when I woke up [Tuesday] morning, I had so much positive outreach from past and current families. Everybody wanting to help in any way that they can. It just gave me so much positive feedback on what our program has meant to them,” Bickford said. “So it was like, ‘OK, time to start over, time to figure out this problem.’”
Bickford began a home-based daycare in 2002 and opened Stay & Play Daycare Center at 214 Charles Street in 2008.
Days after the business celebrated its 15th anniversary, it was burned up Monday afternoon after a neighboring car fire spread to the building.
It displaced 28 youngsters from childcare, some of whom are raised by grandparents or receive special services, and most have their tuition paid by state subsidies.
They come from 27 mostly low-income households, where parents and guardians rely on childcare in order to work and generate income.
Due to a regional childcare crisis, most of those children cannot be absorbed into new programs, putting their families in a tough spot.
“In today’s economy, it’s so hard to make ends meet, and now these people can’t go to work, and they’re not pulling a paycheck,” Bickford said. “So yeah, it’s a pretty hard situation.”
With the wreckage still smoking, Bickford began work Tuesday to re-open at a new location.
She arranged site visits to available new locations and evaluated the cost-benefit of building a new facility on a neighboring lot owned by her and her husband, Michael.
She plans to select an option by Friday, the filing deadline for the next Development Review Board meeting on June 1.
Bickford’s request for DRB to convene sooner to expedite the matter was denied by town officials, who cited statutory 15-day warning requirements for conditional use review.
Bickford worried that waiting until June 1 for a DRB permit hearing and up to 45 additional days for a decision would pose an undue burden on the working families she serves, many of them low- or fixed-income.
“That’s the frustrating part,” she said. “We’re in crisis mode, emergency circumstances with the community, and they’re like ‘sorry, state statute says no can do any faster.’”
Every day matters, she said, for Stay & Plays’ eight employees and, especially, the families it services.
“In our area, people don’t make a lot of money. Hourly wages are not high. So they have to go to work everyday to get a paycheck. They live paycheck to paycheck. And now they’re unable to work and they have no place for the kids to go, so that’s only going to put them into a downward spiral,” Bickford said.
Although tragic, the fire brought out the best in the community.
Bickford has received countless phone calls, texts and visits in the day since the fire occurred.
“I’m hearing from people I haven’t heard from in years. I’ve been at the daycare a couple of times today and I’m not kidding [so many] people have driven by, pulled their cars over, stopped, gotten out, given me hugs, told me how sorry they were, and offered to help in any way they can,” she said. “I mean, I must have at least 30 text messages on my phone that I haven’t even responded to because I just haven’t had time. I just cannot even believe it.”
Among the people who have reached out are other childcare providers and local schools offering assistance.
Meanwhile her husband’s firm, Bickford Construction, salvaged equipment and paperwork from the wreckage.
“It’s just crazy, it’s just absolutely crazy, the number of people that are letting us know that they are thinking of us and wanting to help,” Bickford said.
Bickford is already thinking about funding for the construction of a new facility on the neighboring lot her family owns.
She will look into grant funding, and has already spoken with her commercial lender from Passumpsic Savings Bank who “called the first thing this morning.”
Said Bickford, “People need this service. That is the bottom line. In this community, this service needs to continue.”
