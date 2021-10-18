The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will close a section of Route 302 in Haverhill on Wednesday, Nov. 3, during the daylight hours, to remove a timber railroad bridge deck that passes over Route 302 in Haverhill. The bridge is located 1/3 mile north of the Route 302 and Route 10 intersection. Road closure devices will be stationed at the intersection of routes 302 and 10, and the routes 302 and 112 intersection.
This work will require detouring all traffic around the work zone using Route 10, Route 116, Bradley Hill Road and Route 112 to return to Route 302.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.
