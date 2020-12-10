WATERBURY — The Department for Children and Families (DCF) recently announced that over 3,000 families participating in the Reach Up program will receive an extra check this month using COVID Relief funds. This one-time payment of $432 will help families who experienced increased expenses due to the pandemic.

Reach Up provides cash assistance and employment services to families who are experiencing deep poverty and have minor, dependent children.

