A Brownington man is facing multiple drug charges after the battery died in his car.
Jason A. Degreenia, 42, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 10 to felony charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor charge of narcotics possession. Judge Lisa A. Warren set conditions of release and bail at $5,000.
As of Tuesday, Degreenia remained in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Orleans Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Daniel Lynch, the Derby barracks received a report on June 28, at 9:15 a.m., of two people passed out in a motor vehicle on Stevens Road in Brownington.
Emergency medical services also responded and said they found two individuals in a Volkswagen Jetta and that they were conscious. Police say the car was parked on the left portion of the roadway facing the wrong direction.
“I identified the occupants verbally as Jason DeGreenia, 42, and Tabitha Simpson, 27,” wrote Tpr. Lynch in his report. “Simpson was seated in the driver’s seat and DeGreenia the passenger’s seat. They explained to me the car battery had died and they had been stopped there for hours.”
Troopers said they then noticed some possible drug-related items on the dashboard of the car including a tray containing white powder residue, a small knife and a plastic bag full of dozens of small black elastic bands.
“The tray, residue and knife are indicative of the processing and use of powdered drugs such as cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, or pulverized prescription pills,” wrote Tpr. Lynch. “Elastic bands are indicative of drug packaging and distribution…I also observed indicators of acute stimulant intoxication about DeGreenia, to wit, wide eyes, excitable behavior, restlessness and body twitching.”
Troopers then searched Degreenia and said they found him to be in possession of a white power residue which police say later tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine. Police say they also searched the car and found more drugs and drug paraphernalia.
If convicted of all the charges, Degreenia faces a possible sentence of up to 36 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
