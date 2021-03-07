NEK — Catamount Arts is accepting submissions for the Kingdom COVID Cookbook project through March 13, and all entries are eligible for the Grand Prize raffle. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $50 gift card from Littleton Food Co-op and a copy of “The Joy of Cooking,” from Boxcar and Caboose.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to a dramatic increase in home cooking as people in quarantine busied themselves with new, or newly discovered, culinary hobbies. “Food blogs and recipe-sharing web sites have been more popular than ever, and newspapers and magazines have increased food-related content,” says Catamount Arts Community Liaison Andrea Otto. “Catamount Arts and partners including the Littleton Food Co-op, Boxcar & Caboose, and Natural Provisions recognized an opportunity to encourage community members to share their kitchen creativity and preserve it in a communal endeavor: a cookbook.”
So far, nearly 50 recipes and food-related artwork, including several short online videos, papercut illustrations, poetry, photography, and remembrances have been submitted. Recipes include lobster bisque, raised doughnuts, and a classic cheese torte. Videos, which can be found on Catamount’s Facebook page, feature community members demonstrating techniques and recipes for such diverse offerings as homemade tortellini, egg casserole, carnitas, timpano, and more. Contributors have included restauranteurs, food writers, artists, poets, farmers, teachers, and musicians.
“This makes my heart happy,” adds Development and Communications Director Ashley Van Zandt, who conceived of the project while working from home, and worked with the Cooking through COVID Facebook group, administrated by Vermont artist and teacher Natalie Guillette.
In addition to the Grand Prize, a second place winner will receive a collection of dessert cookbooks. All submissions to the Kingdom COVID Cookbook are automatically entered to win.
Upon completion of the project, all recipes will be made available online, and Catamount will publish a print copy of the Kingdom COVID Cookbook with support from Railroad Street Press.
Submissions of recipes and/or food-related artwork are welcome through March 13 and can be contributed by emailing cookbook@catamountarts.org. For further information visit catamountarts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.