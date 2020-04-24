ST. JOHNSBURY — Town officials are reminding residents of the May 1 deadline to license their dogs.
“Just a reminder that dog licenses are due by the end of business on May 1,” Town Clerk/Treasurer Stacy Jewell said. “Thank you to the 245 people who have already licensed them. We know these are different times and appreciate mailing items to us or putting them in the drop box. We will be in the office every day next week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If weather permits, and if you don’t mind waiting outside for a few minutes, we will process them through the drop box slot. If not, please continue to mail them in or use the drop box.”
In terms of rabies tags, “if the rabies tag are current, you do not need to give us a new certificate,” Jewell said. “If you need to license a new dog, we will need the current rabies certificate.” The fee is $13 for spayed/neutered, $17 not spayed/not neutered, she added.
For any further information call (802) 748-4331, ext. 1, or email townclerk@stjvt.com. “Again, thank you for your patience in these different times,” Jewell remarked.
